Former Southlake Carroll star promoted to New Orleans Saints active roster

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) played for Southlake Carroll. AP

Former Southlake Carroll and University of Texas all-purpose back Lil’Jordan Humphrey was promoted to the New Orleans Saints active 53-man roster on Wednesday.

He made his Saints preseason debut in August against Minnesota where he finished with two receptions for 42 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown catch.

The Saints replaced Keith Kirkwood on the 53-man roster with UDFA rookie WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is anything but little at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 18, 2019

Humphrey signed as an undrafted free agent in April after declaring for the NFL draft a year early. Humphrey chose to forego his senior season at UT after he had 1,176 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 86 catches.

He was a standout running back at Carroll where he was a two-time all-state selection. He was first-team all-state by the TSWA as an all-purpose player, and second-team by the Associated Press as a running back in 2015.

The Saints (1-1) play at Seattle on Sunday.