High School Football
Former Southlake Carroll star promoted to New Orleans Saints active roster
Former Southlake Carroll and University of Texas all-purpose back Lil’Jordan Humphrey was promoted to the New Orleans Saints active 53-man roster on Wednesday.
He made his Saints preseason debut in August against Minnesota where he finished with two receptions for 42 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown catch.
Humphrey signed as an undrafted free agent in April after declaring for the NFL draft a year early. Humphrey chose to forego his senior season at UT after he had 1,176 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 86 catches.
He was a standout running back at Carroll where he was a two-time all-state selection. He was first-team all-state by the TSWA as an all-purpose player, and second-team by the Associated Press as a running back in 2015.
The Saints (1-1) play at Seattle on Sunday.
Comments