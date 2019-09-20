High School Football

Former Southlake Carroll star promoted to New Orleans Saints active roster

Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) played for Southlake Carroll.
Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) played for Southlake Carroll. Ron Jenkins AP

Former Southlake Carroll and University of Texas all-purpose back Lil’Jordan Humphrey was promoted to the New Orleans Saints active 53-man roster on Wednesday.

He made his Saints preseason debut in August against Minnesota where he finished with two receptions for 42 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown catch.

Humphrey signed as an undrafted free agent in April after declaring for the NFL draft a year early. Humphrey chose to forego his senior season at UT after he had 1,176 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 86 catches.

He was a standout running back at Carroll where he was a two-time all-state selection. He was first-team all-state by the TSWA as an all-purpose player, and second-team by the Associated Press as a running back in 2015.

The Saints (1-1) play at Seattle on Sunday.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  