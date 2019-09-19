Mesquite routs LD Bell to begin football season 4-0 for first time since 2012

Dylan Hillard-McGill (12) running 88 yards down the field for a touchdown at Pennington Stadium against L.D. Bell on Sep. 19 2019. Special to the Star Telegram

It’s been seven years since Mesquite started 4-0.

The Skeeters began that year 11-0 before losing in the area round of the playoffs.

Mesquite can wipe its erase board and put 2019 after beating LD Bell 44-3 on Thursday night at Pennington Field.

Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill, who is committed to Minnesota, threw for 131 yards, ran for 92 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Running back LaDarius Turner rushed for 183 yards with three TDs on only six carries.

Mesquite committed a false start on its first play from scrimmage, but Turner took the next snap 59 yards for a TD with 9:32 in the first quarter. LD Bell (2-2), which has won two games for the first time since 2016, ended its first five drives with three punts, a fumble and turnover on downs.

The Blue Raiders fumbled on their second drive and Mesquite scored five plays in on the ensuing possession when Hillard-McGill threw a 35-yard TD to Ja’Darion Smith with four minutes in the opening period.

Mesquite quarterback Landry Choate (17) keeps the ball, running up the field before Ira Carter (29) reaches out to help with the tackle at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.

The Skeeters added TDs on Turner’s 36-yard run and Hillard-McGill’s 88-yard run to take a 27-3 lead at intermission.

Christian Gonzalez booted a 26-yard field for Bell as time expired in the first half.

Turner’s only carry of the second half came on a 79-yard TD run with nine minutes in the third. Hillard-McGill threw a 24-yard TD pass on their next drive to K.B. Frazier with 4:36 left in the quarter.

Mesquite rushed 22 times for 350 yards and outgained Bell 485-167. The Skeeters held Bell to three second-half first downs and 23 yards passing. Bell quarterback Landry Choate led the Blue Raiders in rushing with seven carries for 40 yards. Xavier Hall added 38 yards on six carries.

The Skeeters look to improve to 5-0 when they play Mesquite Horn in Week 5. Bell plays Euless Trinity.