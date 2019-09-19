Lake Ridge defensive coordinator Billy Smith dies following battle with cancer

Mansfield Lake Ridge wins with 6 seconds left Chandler Rogers threw the game-winning 35-yard TD to Keylan Johnson as Lake Ridge beat DeSoto 34-29 on Thursday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chandler Rogers threw the game-winning 35-yard TD to Keylan Johnson as Lake Ridge beat DeSoto 34-29 on Thursday night.

Mansfield Lake Ridge defensive coordinator Billy Smith died on Wednesday following a three-year battle with cancer, according to head coach Kirk Thor.

Smith, who has been with the program since the school opened in 2012, was battling thyroid cancer.

Today we lost our D.C. Billy Smith to cancer. He was a man of strong character, quiet strength and a humble heart. His impact on the student-athletes he coached will last forever. He was truly a transformational coach. We love you Coach Smith and we will forever miss you. pic.twitter.com/sBUV9LP0CD — Lake Ridge Football (@LakeRidgeFB) September 19, 2019

He was first diagnosed in July 2016 and fought with the disease back and forth. He received surgery in January, but the cancer came back in July more aggressive.

“Solid character and strong integrity,” Thor said. “He loved kids and changed many of their lives. It was a calling for him and he made a huge difference. He had a quiet strength and was very humble. He never wanted to be the center of attention, he wanted the kids to get the credit.

“He was a kid magnet and if a kid was going through tough times, he was their rock. A lot of the culture at Lake Ridge has developed over the years because of Billy Smith. He was a team-first guy and made everyone around him better.”

R.I.P dad i know you’re in a better place #smithstrong pic.twitter.com/T6WyYR23az — B (@BronsynSmith55) September 19, 2019

Thor and Smith’s relationship goes back 21 years when Smith was an assistant at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Oklahoma in 1998. Thor was hired that year and they became close friends ever since.

“That’s all our families and kids knew,” Thor said. “Huge impact on coaches and kids. It’s a tough loss, but we’ll get through it. He had amazing faith, he was rock solid and he was at peace with the whole situation.”

Thor and Smith embarked on a two-decade long coaching journey with their next stop at Houston Christian. The two went to Mansfield High when Thor became the head coach in 2004.

RIP to Coach Smith. Man taught me so much about life and football. It hurts so much to know that his fight has ended. He never complained about anything related to his sickness.He always smiled and he was always there when he was able. Love you Coach. #smithstrong pic.twitter.com/J5jhc9H1cG — avier (@tycaldwell20) September 18, 2019

Following a stint in administration for Thor, while Smith was at Legacy, the two coaches opened Lake Ridge in 2012.

“He was the first phone call I made,” Thor said.

While Smith’s cancer came back aggressively in July, he continued to go back and forth during treatments. He missed half the season when he got the initial diagnosis in 2016, but coached the entire season in 2018 even while doing chemotherapy.

Smith was an offensive assistant then became assistant head coach early on at Lake Ridge, but has been the primary defensive coordinator since 2016.

“Billy was at every game and every practice last season even with the tough battles and side effects,” Thor said. “We’ll continue to play hard because that’s what he’d want. Don’t focus on me, but on the kids and make it a great season is what he’d say. We’re going to keep doing what were doing and keep the family in our thoughts and prayers as we move forward.”

The Eagles have gone 54-17 since 2014, including 2-1 this season. They went to the 5A Division 1 state title game in 2015.

Love Billy...he is at Home now with Jesus. What a great, great man! — Chris Melson (@chrismelson17) September 19, 2019

just got news that my defensive coordinator passed away today. this hurts more then you’ll ever know but team 8 will fulfill this season like you never left. my prayers go out to the Smith family and we will continue to play through you! #smithstrong — adrian hawkins ³ (@aj_hawkinss) September 18, 2019

rest in peace to coach smith, thank you for the massive impact that you have given to all of us! gone but NEVER forgotten! #smithstrong — LRHS EAGLES 20’ (@lrhseagles20) September 19, 2019

#smithstrong

Fly High Coach Smith I didn’t get to know you that well but I know you touched a lot of lives. Prayers out to the Smith family. — 15 (@JaxonLyness) September 19, 2019

Timberview baseball stands with @LakeRidgeEagles @LakeRidgeFB as they remember a great man, father, and coach. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. #smithstrong — Timberview baseball (@tview_baseball) September 19, 2019

RIP COACH SMITH your impact will forever be left on the players and the Lake Ridge Program

Love you Coach#Smithstrong https://t.co/QbisvWFBMc — Willie“Cinco”Collins V (@willie5collins) September 19, 2019

#smithstrong A man who put others first and impacted many lives love you Coach Smith https://t.co/2f64b4fREF — Parker turley (@Parker_Turley52) September 19, 2019

We love you, Coach Smith https://t.co/KY1FZ1cL4K — LakeRidge GirlsBBall (@LakeRidgeGBB) September 19, 2019

This man taught me so much... he gave me a chance... stayed on my ass... not just because he was my coach, but because he real life cared for me.. A Coach, A Mentor, A Father.... I hate I didn’t get a chance to thank him... #SmithStrong #FlyHighCoachSmith #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/qInihbSDBw — (@Meachie2x_) September 19, 2019