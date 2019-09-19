After beating state champs, this school was team of the week; players of the week in Week 3

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Highland Park, the 3-time defending 5A Division 1 state champs came into Week 3 with a 33-game winning streak.

But Frisco Lone Star didn’t care.

The Rangers beat the Scots at Highland Park and took over No. 1 in the state in 5A Division 1 according to Dave Campell’s

Lone Star was voted latest Dallas-Fort Worth football team of the week for Week 3. The Rangers received 58 percent of the votes and beat out DeSoto and Prosper.

Frisco Independence quarterback Braylon Braxton was voted DFW offensive player of the week in Week 3 after accounting for 377 yards and 7 TDs in a win over Denton.

Braxton received 37 percent of the votes (423). Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers came in second with 242 votes. FW Poly running back Traylon Brown came in third with 203 votes.

DFW defensive player of the week in Week 3 saw a tie between Frisco Reedy’s Peyton Beck and FW Christian’s Jamal Marshall. Beck recorded 9 tackles and 5 sacks against Lake Dallas while Marshall had 2 interceptions, 7 tackles and fumble recovery in Week 3.

Past winners

Team

Saginaw, Week 1

McKinney North, Week 2

Offensive

Dez Forrest, Weatherford, Week 1

Dillon Markiewicz, McKinney North, Week 2

Defensive

Robert Williams, Waxahchie Life, Week 1

Kaleb Culp, Parish Episcopal, Week 2

If you would like to nominate, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday night.