What can Brown do for you? For Poly, he rushed for 5 TDs in a 62-0 victory over Dallas Jefferson

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth
By
Polytechnic running back Traylon Brown rushed for 144 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Parrots rolled past Dallas Jefferson 62-0 in a non-district football game on Thursday night at Scarborough-Handley Field.
Poly (2-1) scored on seven of its eight first half possessions with Brown scoring on runs of 36, 2, 9, 7, and 3 yards.
It was the second consecutive week that Polytechnic has blow out an opponent. The Parrots defeated Dallas Conrad 57-0 last week.
Parrot’s quarterback Ja’von Sewell and wideout Anthony Phenix also had big nights. The duo connected for two first-half scores and added a third in the second half.
The first, from 18 yards out, opened the scoring for the Parrots. The second, on a 13-yard play, gave Polytechnic a 41-0 lead with 6:54 left in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Sewell tossed a pass in the flat to Phenix who broke several tackles and then outraced the Jefferson defenders to the end zone for a 55-0 lead with 4:47 left in the frame.
Sewell finished with 10 completions in 14 attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Phenix had four catches for 114 yards. Trevor Johnson also had four catches for Polytechnic for 68 yards.
Poly totally dominated play out gaining Jefferson 469-22 in total yards _ 357-5 in the first half. The Parrots picked up 19 of their 22 first downs in the first half. Jefferson (0-3) had two first downs total.
Harold Conner picked off two passes for the Parrots and Glen Manning intercepted another to lead a strong defensive effort.
