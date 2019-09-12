McKinney North highlights DFW football players, team of the week for Week 2

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

After a shootout win over Justin Northwest, McKinney North QB Dillon Markiewicz was voted Dallas-Fort Worth high school football offensive player of the week for Week 2.

Markiewicz received 58 percent of the votes. He threw for 365 yards and 5 TDs. North was also voted DFW team of the week with a 68-65 victory over the Texans.

Northwest WR Zavion Taylor came in second with 16 catches, 309 yards and 6 TDs. Guyer RB Kaedric Cobbs came in third with 218 yards rushing and 4 TDs vs. Cedar Hill.

Defensive player of the week for Week 2 was Parish Episcopal’s Kaleb Culp, who recorded 22 tackles and 1 fumble recovery during an upset win over TC-Cedar Hill.

Ryan’s Ty Marsh came in second with 14 tackles, 5 for loss and 1 sack against Fossil Ridge.

Other defensive nominees were Jayveion Moore (Lamar) and Dom Dozal (Dallas White). Other team of the week nominees were Parish Episcopal, Kennedale and Red Oak.

If you would like to nominate players or teams, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a short summary of why they should be nominated by Sunday night.