Saginaw sweeps awards for latest Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player, team of the week

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Saginaw junior setter Kaley Brubaker is the latest Dallas-Fort Worth volleyball player of the week for Sept. 2-7, 2019 after recording 42 assists and 22 digs vs. Fossil Ridge.

Brubaker received 29 percent of the votes. Frisco Liberty’s Lauren Ransom came in second place with 25 percent after recording 50 assists against Reedy and Centennial.

Grapevinne’s Savannah Kjolhede came in third at 18 percent. Other player of the week nominees were Jenna Ross (McKinney), Addie Ortman (Eaton), Lilly Taylor (Aledo) and Jill Pressly (Plano West).

Saginaw swept the awards with team of the week, receiving 56 percent of the votes, beating out McKinney North. The Rough Riders rallied to beat Fossil Ridge on Sept. 3 and beat Crowley 3-1 on Sept. 6.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com with a summary on why they should be nominated by Sunday night.