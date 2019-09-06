Watch as Jerry Jones greets El Paso Eastwood players, coaches at The Star in Frisco

Plano, El Paso Eastwood unite together before their Week 2 game in Frisco The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The fans from Plano and Eastwood took in pre-game festivities at Ford Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The game was canceled on Aug. 15, two weeks after the mass shooting in El Paso. It was reinstated 24 hours later and moved from Plano to Frisco.

Good job Frisco, good job Jerry.

El Paso Eastwood arrived to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday with heavy hearts. The school is three miles away from the Walmart where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting on Aug. 3.

On Monday, Labor Day, a former football player, Eddie Cruz, died in a drowning accident.

Playing at the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys for the first and probably only time, owner Jerry Jones made sure the Eastwood team and staff felt welcomed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jones greeted every person off the Eastwood bus as the team arrived at the facility to play its Week 2 matchup against Plano on Thursday night. Plano won 43-28.

#NEW : What a moment. #Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones just walked out to greet every member of #ElPaso ‘s football team as they entered the Ford Center. pic.twitter.com/ySXIyRkVay — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) September 5, 2019

The game received much media coverage following its cancellation by Plano ISD on Aug. 15 and then reinstated and moved from Murphy to Frisco 24 hours later.

The game was also aired live on WFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth and by its affiliate in El Paso.

“It was great, walking in and meeting Jerry Jones, I mean how many times will I get to do that,” Eastwood quarterback Christian Castaneda said after the game.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, the NFL Foundation each donated $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund on Aug. 7.