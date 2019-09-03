High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A and below Top 10 rankings for Week 2; Melissa newly ranked

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams went 1-0 in the season opener and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A and below Top 10 for Week 2:

1. Argyle (1-0), Previous (1): Defeated Stephenville 42-14. Next game vs. La Vega

2. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), Previous (2): Defeated Gatesville 63-19. Next game vs. Kennedale

3. Decatur (1-0), Previous (3): Defeated Kennedale 35-21. Next game vs. Alvarado

4. Grandview (1-0), Previous (4): Defeated Glen Rose 38-14. Next game vs. Hillsboro

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (1-0), Previous (5): Defeated Bishop Lynch. Next game vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal

6. Dallas Bishop Dunne (1-0), Previous (8): Defeated Spring LSSS 20-14. Next game vs. Dallas Skyline

7. Nolan Catholic (1-0), Previous (10): Defeated Houston Kinkaid 42-9. Next game vs. Waxahachie Life

8. Melissa (1-0), Previous (N/A): Defeated Argyle Liberty Christian 47-14. Next game vs. Frisco

9. Kennedale (0-1), Previous (6): Lost to Decatur 35-21. Next game vs. Midlothian Heritage

10. Dallas Bishop Lynch (0-1), Previous (9): Lost to TC-Cedar Hill 16-13. Next game vs. Ennis

On the fence: Dallas Carter, Benbrook, Celina

