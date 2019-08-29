Survey: The best Texas HS football teams of all-time as UIL celebrates 100 years

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

The 2019 Texas high school football season marks the 100th year anniversary for UIL state title games and what better way to kick off a new year than to see the best teams of all-time.

As the season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which teams are the best all-time among Dallas-Fort Worth football players, coaches and members of the media.

We surveyed 30 people across the Metroplex. The most votes? 2014 Allen with senior quarterback, Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray received 5 votes. The Eagles finished No. 4 in the nation and beat Cypress Ranch 47-16 at AT&T Stadium to win state.

Southlake Carroll of 2005, came in second with 4 votes. The Dragons went 16-0 and won their second straight state title and third in four years under the direction of QB Greg McElroy, who went on to win a national title with Alabama and played in the NFL for three seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Katy’s 2015 squad, which allowed 3.9 points per game, was third with 3 votes. It won a UIL record-tying 8th state title.

Here are the results:

1983 Daingerfield (2 votes)

1985 Houston Yates

1988 Dallas Carter (2 votes)

1992 Converse Judson

2004 Southlake Carroll

2005 Southlake Carroll (4 votes)

2006 Cedar Hill

2007 Arlington Bowie

2008 Allen

2009 Euless Trinity

2009 Aledo

2012 Allen

2013 Allen (2 votes)

2013 Aledo (2 votes)

2014 Allen (5 votes)

2015 Katy (3 votes)

2018 North Shore

</div></p>