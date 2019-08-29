High School Football
Survey: The best Texas HS football teams of all-time as UIL celebrates 100 years
The 2019 Texas high school football season marks the 100th year anniversary for UIL state title games and what better way to kick off a new year than to see the best teams of all-time.
As the season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which teams are the best all-time among Dallas-Fort Worth football players, coaches and members of the media.
We surveyed 30 people across the Metroplex. The most votes? 2014 Allen with senior quarterback, Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray received 5 votes. The Eagles finished No. 4 in the nation and beat Cypress Ranch 47-16 at AT&T Stadium to win state.
Southlake Carroll of 2005, came in second with 4 votes. The Dragons went 16-0 and won their second straight state title and third in four years under the direction of QB Greg McElroy, who went on to win a national title with Alabama and played in the NFL for three seasons.
Katy’s 2015 squad, which allowed 3.9 points per game, was third with 3 votes. It won a UIL record-tying 8th state title.
Here are the results:
1983 Daingerfield (2 votes)
1985 Houston Yates
1988 Dallas Carter (2 votes)
1992 Converse Judson
2004 Southlake Carroll
2005 Southlake Carroll (4 votes)
2006 Cedar Hill
2007 Arlington Bowie
2008 Allen
2009 Euless Trinity
2009 Aledo
2012 Allen
2013 Allen (2 votes)
2013 Aledo (2 votes)
2014 Allen (5 votes)
2015 Katy (3 votes)
2018 North Shore
