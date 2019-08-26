Which Fort Worth area team will be Team of the Year at the end of the season? Vote here

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.
The 2019 Texas
high school football season gets started this week, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019.
Which
Fort Worth area program will be named Team of the Year at season’s end?
Here’s your
chance to vote:
Any comments or suggestions, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Which area school will be voted Team of the Year at the end of the season?
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
