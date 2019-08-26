High School Football

Which Fort Worth area team will be Team of the Year at the end of the season? Vote here

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By
Up Next
Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. By

The 2019 Texas high school football season gets started this week, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019.

Which Fort Worth area program will be named Team of the Year at season’s end?

Here’s your chance to vote:

Any comments or suggestions, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Which area school will be voted Team of the Year at the end of the season?
Haltom
Trinity
Arlington
Lamar
Bowie
Carroll
Keller
Lake Ridge
Summit
Azle
Boswell
Crowley
Birdville
Grapevine
Coll. Heritage
Legacy
Timberview
Northwest
Aledo
Burl. Centennial
Kennedale
Benbrook
Brock
Nolan Catholic
All Saints
FW Christian
Grapevine Faith
Lake Country Christian
Other
Created with Quiz Maker

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  