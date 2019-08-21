Former TCU basketball star, who had a brain tumor, back at work for Arlington PD

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Niki Newton, who was a 4-time all-state high school basketball player and 3-time district MVP at Crowley before going on to have a successful career at TCU, received some troubling news in May.

Doctors found a rare and large tumor on her pineal gland in the middle of her brain. She went down to Houston for brain surgery that month, which took her away from her job, being a police officer for the Arlington Police Department.

The tumor accounts for 0.5-1.6 percent of the different types of brain tumors and is very rare if large. Most neurosurgeons will not operate because of the risks associated with the surgery, which includes paralysis or even death.

But Newton never stopped fighting and, after more than two months, returned to work this week.

“First day back in uniform y’all! Been a police officer for Arlington going on 14 years, starting year 3 as an School Resource Officer! Everyone have a great school year,” Newton said in a Facebook post.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and well wishes,” Newton later said in a text. “It was a difficult journey, but I always kept fighting the fight and never gave up.”

Newton was ranked as the No. 3 high school player in the nation. She went to the NCAA tournament four times with TCU before graduating with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.

She joined the Arlington Police Academy at the beginning of 2007.

“Grateful for God’s healing hand for my best friend Niki Newton. Glad you’re back to work Niki! God is good,” said one of Newton’s closest friends Amy Ingram on Facebook.

Ingram helped set up a fundraiser where $5,000 was raised. About 175 shirts, that read #TeamNiki on the front, were sold.