Dallas-Fort Worth 4A and below preseason Top 10 rankings; Familiar faces top the chart

Texas high school football is finally back! The 2019 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A and below preseason Top-10:

1. Argyle, Week 1 vs. Stephenville: Eagles went 13-1 last season. Quarterback Bo Hogeboom threw for 3,366 yards and 44 touchdowns. Running back Tito Byce rushed for 1,520 yards and 26 TDs.

2. Midlothian Heritage, Week 1 vs. Gatesville: Jaguars are 34-5 in three years. Linebacker Konnor Jones (116 tackles, 4 sacks) and 3-star wide receiver Jay Wilkerson (1,287 yards, 19 TDs) return.

3. Decatur, Week 1 vs. Kennedale: Reached the state semifinals for the first time. Eagles return 11 starters, including six on offense such as QB Roman Fuller (4,652 yards, 45 TDs).

4. Grandview, Week 1 vs. Glen Rose: Zebras won state for the first time in program history last season and they’re a good bet to go back-to-back. They return 18 starters, 10 on defense.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, Week 1 vs. Bishop Lynch: Tigers went 14-0 last season and captured their second straight state title. QB Shedeur Sanders is the son of former Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is on the Tigers’ staff.

6. Kennedale, Week 1 vs. Decatur: Wildcats have been a staple of football in DFW for the past 20 years. Leading returner is 4-star 2021 safety JD Coffey (15 offers), who made seven interceptions last season.

7. Celina, Week 1 vs. Frisco Memorial: 12 starters return to a team that reached the third round. Watch for RB Logan Point (1,664 yards, 22 TDs) and LB Logan Engle (112 tackles, 22 for loss).

8. Dallas Bishop Dunne, Week 1 vs. Legacy School of Sports Sciences: Falcons are the defending TAPPS D1 state champs. They outscored opponents 403-151 last season.

9. Dallas Bishop Lynch, Week 1 vs. TC-Cedar Hill: Friars reached the TAPPS D1 championship game. Charles Crawford is an athlete with 1,785 yards and 31 rushing TDs.

10. Nolan Catholic, Week 1 vs. Houston Kinkaid: Sophomore running back Emeka Megwa is in the conversation for best DFW area running back. He holds 24 scholarship offers.

On the fence: Melissa, Glen Rose, Brock