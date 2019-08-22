High School Football
Fort Worth area teams go through final tune-ups before season; here are the schedules
Let the final tune-ups commence.
The Texas high school football season will officially get underway on Aug. 29 so teams will go through the final scrimmages of the fall camp.
A number of Fort Worth area teams will play on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday, August 22
Richland vs. Lakeview Centennial at Homer B. Johnson, Garland, 6 p.m.
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis at Fort Worth Polytechnic, 6 p.m.
Nolan Catholic at Frisco Memorial, 6 p.m.
Mansfield vs. Mansfield Timberview at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.
Plano Prestonwood at Fort Worth All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Brock at Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Crowley vs. Killeen Ellison at Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Dallas White at Loos Stadium, Dallas, 7 p.m.
Keller Central at Irving Nimitz, 7 p.m.
LD Bell at Boswell, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Frisco Lone Star, 7 p.m.
Millsap at Benbrook, 7 p.m.
Ponder at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 23
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at Lake Country Christian, 6 p.m.
Mansfield Summit at Keller, 6 p.m.
Fossil Ridge at Wylie, 6:15 p.m.
Argyle Liberty Christian at Saginaw, 6:30 p.m.
Burleson Centennial vs. Waco at Waco ISD Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Dunbar, Fort Worth Wyatt, Dallas Lincoln at Pleasant Grove Stadium, Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Prosper at Eaton, 6:30 p.m.
Aledo at Byron Nelson, 7 p.m.
Argyle vs. Grapevine at Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine, 7 p.m.
Arlington vs. Southlake Carroll at Dragon Stadium, Southlake, 7 p.m.
Arlington Lamar vs. Grand Prairie at Gopher-Warrior Bowl, 7 p.m.
Arlington Seguin at Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m.
Brewer at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
Burleson at Birdville, 7 p.m.
Castleberry at Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.
Chisholm Trail vs. Weatherford at Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Denton Guyer vs. Euless Trinity at Pennington Field, Bedford, 7 p.m.
Duncanville at Arlington Martin, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth South Hills at North Crowley, 7 p.m.
Granbury at Stephenville, 7 p.m.
South Grand Prairie at Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m.
Timber Creek at Everman, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Paschal at Cleburne HS, 7:30 p.m.
Joshua vs. Whitehouse at AC New Middle School, Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Colleyville Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
