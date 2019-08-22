Fort Worth area teams go through final tune-ups before season; here are the schedules

Weatherford 4-star QB, Vandy commit Ken Seals goes through intense workout Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals has been training with Mari McGuire in Weatherford for the past 2 years. She works on speed, agility and explosiveness.

Let the final tune-ups commence.

The Texas high school football season will officially get underway on Aug. 29 so teams will go through the final scrimmages of the fall camp.

A number of Fort Worth area teams will play on Thursday and Friday.

If you don’t see your team, please email us your school, opponent, day, time and venue at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Thursday, August 22

Richland vs. Lakeview Centennial at Homer B. Johnson, Garland, 6 p.m.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis at Fort Worth Polytechnic, 6 p.m.

Nolan Catholic at Frisco Memorial, 6 p.m.

Mansfield vs. Mansfield Timberview at Newsom Stadium, Mansfield, 6:30 p.m.

Plano Prestonwood at Fort Worth All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Brock at Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Crowley vs. Killeen Ellison at Waco ISD Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Dallas White at Loos Stadium, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Keller Central at Irving Nimitz, 7 p.m.

LD Bell at Boswell, 7 p.m.

Mansfield Lake Ridge at Frisco Lone Star, 7 p.m.

Millsap at Benbrook, 7 p.m.

Ponder at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 23

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at Lake Country Christian, 6 p.m.

Mansfield Summit at Keller, 6 p.m.

Fossil Ridge at Wylie, 6:15 p.m.

Argyle Liberty Christian at Saginaw, 6:30 p.m.

Burleson Centennial vs. Waco at Waco ISD Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Dunbar, Fort Worth Wyatt, Dallas Lincoln at Pleasant Grove Stadium, Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Prosper at Eaton, 6:30 p.m.

Aledo at Byron Nelson, 7 p.m.

Argyle vs. Grapevine at Mustang-Panther Stadium, Grapevine, 7 p.m.

Arlington vs. Southlake Carroll at Dragon Stadium, Southlake, 7 p.m.

Arlington Lamar vs. Grand Prairie at Gopher-Warrior Bowl, 7 p.m.

Arlington Seguin at Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m.

Brewer at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

Burleson at Birdville, 7 p.m.

Castleberry at Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m.

Chisholm Trail vs. Weatherford at Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Denton Guyer vs. Euless Trinity at Pennington Field, Bedford, 7 p.m.

Duncanville at Arlington Martin, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth South Hills at North Crowley, 7 p.m.

Granbury at Stephenville, 7 p.m.

South Grand Prairie at Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m.

Timber Creek at Everman, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Paschal at Cleburne HS, 7:30 p.m.

Joshua vs. Whitehouse at AC New Middle School, Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Colleyville Heritage, 7:30 p.m.