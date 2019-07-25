High School Football
Nearly half from Texas, California, Florida on MaxPreps preseason top 100 for 2019 season
MaxPreps released its preseason top 100 high school football teams for the 2019 season and Texas, California and Florida took up nearly half the list with 44 teams combined.
Texas was represented with 14 teams, including nine in the top 50.
Defending Class 6A Division I state champion Galena Park North Shore tops all Texas teams at No. 4 while state runner-up Duncanville comes in at No. 7.
North Shore defeated Duncanville on a last-second Hail Mary from 45 yards out to win 41-36.
Top 10
1. Mater Dei (California)
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
3. St. John Bosco (California)
4. North Shore
5. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
6. IMG Academy (Florida)
7. Duncanville
8. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
9. Central (Miami)
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
Texas
20. Allen
28. Austin Lake Travis
32. Katy
35. Aledo
38. Southlake Carroll
42. Longview
44. Highland Park
57. Denton Ryan
64. Alvin Shadow Creek
69. Rockwall
80. Fort Bend Marshall
90. Denton Guyer
