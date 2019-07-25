Nearly half from Texas, California, Florida on MaxPreps preseason top 100 for 2019 season

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

MaxPreps released its preseason top 100 high school football teams for the 2019 season and Texas, California and Florida took up nearly half the list with 44 teams combined.

Texas was represented with 14 teams, including nine in the top 50.

Defending Class 6A Division I state champion Galena Park North Shore tops all Texas teams at No. 4 while state runner-up Duncanville comes in at No. 7.

North Shore defeated Duncanville on a last-second Hail Mary from 45 yards out to win 41-36.

Top 10

1. Mater Dei (California)

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

3. St. John Bosco (California)

4. North Shore

5. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

6. IMG Academy (Florida)

7. Duncanville

8. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

9. Central (Miami)

10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

Texas

20. Allen

28. Austin Lake Travis

32. Katy

35. Aledo

38. Southlake Carroll

42. Longview

44. Highland Park

57. Denton Ryan

64. Alvin Shadow Creek

69. Rockwall

80. Fort Bend Marshall

90. Denton Guyer