A Recruit’s Reality: Justin Northwest leading tackler commits to this Pac-12 school

Northwest linebacker Cooper McDonald, right, on defense.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth in what we’re calling “A Recruit’s Reality.”

In our sixth installment, we caught up with 2020 Justin Northwest linebacker Cooper McDonald, who comes in as the No. 2 ranked LB in the Fort Worth area.

The 3-star prospect held 24 offers before committing to Washington on Tuesday.

McDonald had breakout season as a sophomore in 2017 when he made 107 tackles.

Washington Commit

McDonald became the 13th football player to commit with the Huskies in the class of 2020, and second from Texas. Waco Connally 3-star running back Jayveon Sunday is also committed to Washington

McDonald chose Washington over Utah, Baylor, Colorado and San Diego State, where his brother Caden plays linebacker.

“I committed to Washington because all the coaches were awesome and while talking to some of the players, they had nothing but great things to say about Washington,” he said.

McDonald also held offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Dartmouth, Florida International, Liberty, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, North Texas, Rice, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa, UT-San Antonio, Virginia and Yale.

“Recruiting can get overwhelming and sometimes I just have to set my phone down, but other than that it’s been great and I’m beyond blessed.

“I loved everything about Washington. Ever since I left, I’ve had a great feeling and it hasn’t gone away. I loved it so much. I prayed and I feel like this is where God is leading me to be.”

McDonald stayed in contact with most of the schools that had offered. Their biggest pitch was playing time.

“Playing time could come early and all the schools that I visited, the facilities are all top notch with great coaches,” he said.

Getting ready for season

McDonald has become of the top tacklers in Dallas-Fort Worth with over 100 tackles each of the past two seasons.

He’s ranked as the No. 105 outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports, but will play his senior season at inside linebacker, which is what Washington recruited him for.

“I’ve been doing the Performance Course the past couple weeks,” McDonald said. “Dylan Stubbe works the team out. He knows what he’s doing and is an excellent strength and conditioning coach.”

The Texans made history in 2018 when they reached the regional round for the first time. They won the district title and are the favorites to repeat this fall.

As a freshman in 2016, Northwest won its first playoff game in program history.

“I’m am just going to continue to work out and perfect my craft, and get ready for my senior season,” McDonald said.