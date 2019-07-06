High School Football
Utah commit from Carroll; 3-star Northwest Texan lead top Fort Worth area linebackers
Northwest takes the field vs FW Wyatt
These are the top 10 Fort Worth area linebackers for the upcoming high school football season.
This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.
6-2, 200, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star Utah commit also considered Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and Utah. Made 119 tackles last season.
6-3, 220, Justin Northwest, Senior
The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Baylor, Washington, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas and more.
3. Nick Martinez
5-11, 210, Birdville, Senior
Made 144 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 5 pass deflections last season.
5-10, 200, Nolan Catholic, Senior
Offered by Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. All-state selection the past two seasons. 138 tackles, 13 sacks in 2017.
5. Jacob Edwardes
6-2, 205, Azle, Senior
Made 114 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections last season
6. Carson Hallack
6-0, 220, Burleson, Senior
Made 126 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions last season.
7. Julian Johnson
5-8, 200, Arlington Martin, Senior
Made 86 tackles and 5 sacks last season; 153 tackles and 10 sacks the past two years.
8. Jayvieon Moore
5-8, 200, Arlington Lamar, Senior
Made 84 tackles, 11 for loss and 3 sacks last season.
9. Max Lucas
5-10, 200, Aledo, Senior
Made 91 tackles last season.
10. Zion Fonua
6-1, 235, Euless Trinity, Senior
* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 DBs in the Fort Worth area only.
