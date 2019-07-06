Utah commit from Carroll; 3-star Northwest Texan lead top Fort Worth area linebackers

Northwest takes the field vs FW Wyatt The Texans beat Wyatt for their fourth-straight win on Thursday night. They improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texans beat Wyatt for their fourth-straight win on Thursday night. They improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area linebackers for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.





1. Graham Faloona

6-2, 200, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Utah commit also considered Air Force, Navy, Tulsa and Utah. Made 119 tackles last season.

2. Cooper McDonald

6-3, 220, Justin Northwest, Senior

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Baylor, Washington, Utah, San Diego State, SMU, North Texas and more.

3. Nick Martinez

5-11, 210, Birdville, Senior

Made 144 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 5 pass deflections last season.

4. Richard Silva

5-10, 200, Nolan Catholic, Senior

Offered by Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central. All-state selection the past two seasons. 138 tackles, 13 sacks in 2017.

5. Jacob Edwardes

6-2, 205, Azle, Senior

Made 114 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections last season

6. Carson Hallack

6-0, 220, Burleson, Senior

Made 126 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions last season.

7. Julian Johnson

5-8, 200, Arlington Martin, Senior

Made 86 tackles and 5 sacks last season; 153 tackles and 10 sacks the past two years.

8. Jayvieon Moore

5-8, 200, Arlington Lamar, Senior

Made 84 tackles, 11 for loss and 3 sacks last season.

9. Max Lucas

5-10, 200, Aledo, Senior

Made 91 tackles last season.

10. Zion Fonua

6-1, 235, Euless Trinity, Senior

