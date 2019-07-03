3-star junior with offers from over half of Big 12 tops Fort Worth area D-linemen

Euless Trinity celebrates Cotton Bowl win The Trojans defeated Sachse in the finale of the Cotton Bowl Classic 20-14 on Saturday, September 8, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trojans defeated Sachse in the finale of the Cotton Bowl Classic 20-14 on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area defensive linemen for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. David Abiara

6-4, 230, Mansfield Legacy, Junior

The 3-star 2021 is ranked as the No. 23 strong-side DE in the nation and No. 43 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. Offered by Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State and Tulsa.

2. Poukesi Vakauta

6-1, 260, Euless Trinity, Senior

Holds 10 offers, which include from Kansas State, New Mexico State, North Texas, Utah State and Hawaii.

3. Ed Jones IV

6-0, 220, Arlington Martin, Senior

Made 82 tackles and 10 sacks last season.

4. Quentin Bunten

6-0, 280, Southlake Carroll, Senior

Recorded 31 tackles, 3 sacks and forced two fumbles.

5. Trent Ayers

6-3, 220, Colleyville Heritage, Senior

Led the Panthers last season with 45 tackles.

6. Malik Darden

6-0, 300, Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Senior

7. Anthony Strather

5-11, 200, Arlington Bowie, Senior

Made 76 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

8. Braylen Jackson

6-4, 255, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Junior

9. Keeton DeRouen

6-0, 210, Granbury, Senior

Made 64 tackles and 6 sacks.

10. Taylon Jackson

6-3, 270, Fort Worth Southwest, Senior

