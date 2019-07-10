A Recruit’s Reality: Sleep on Richard Silva at your own risk. Fort Worth LB a playmaker

Nolan Catholic linebacker Richard Silva kenmigliaccio.com

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth in what we’re calling “A Recruit’s Reality.”





In our fourth installment, we caught up with 2020 Nolan Catholic linebacker Richard Silva, who comes in as the No. 4 LB in the Fort Worth area.

Silva started to make a name for himself when he was selected to the Class 6A all-state team in 2017 with Keller Central after recording over 130 tackles and 13 sacks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He followed that performance with a TAPPS all-state selection last season and was named special teams MVP.

Silva holds offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist, Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central.

“It’s been great to play football the last couple of seasons. I’ve been blessed to play with some great teammates and role models,” he said. “I feel as if I’m under the radar because people see me and think size is a problem so they cross me off their list.”

Big Heart

Silva is on the smaller side at the linebacker position, standing 5-foot-10, but that doesn’t stop him from giving 100 percent every time he’s on the football field.

However, it’s made recruiting more stressful.

“It’s stressful and slow because schools are looking for the prototypical linebacker and I’ve been passed up because I don’t fit what they’re looking for,” Silva said.

Over 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons prove otherwise on how good Silva can play.

As a sophomore, he led Central in tackles in the highest classification. He was named district defensive newcomer of the year and invited to the Star-Telegram Tomlinson Awards in the summer of 2018.

“I might be 5-10, but I play like I’m 6-3,” he said. “These past two weeks I’ve been doing strength and conditioning at Nolan and I’ve also been working on perfecting my craft as a linebacker.”

College Trail

Silva has stayed in contact with coaches the past few weeks, which includes coaches from Central Arkansas, Prairie View A&M, UT-El Paso and West Texas A&M.

His most recent offer came from Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Silva, who has attended nearly 10 camps this summer, will make his next visit to Central Arkansas on July 21.

“I also plan to visit the schools that have offered me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and seeing the school itself as well as the football facilities and making sure it’s a good fit for me academically and athletically.”

Silva said he’ll commit after the season.

“All schools pretty much show the same amount of interest as far as communicating with me and showing love, and it’s truly amazing,” Silva said. “The schools tell me I can make an impact. No matter how tall I am, I can go and make a impact and change their program and help them win championships.

“I feel as if I can play at any level just like any other linebacker. I’ve been very blessed with the gifts God has given me. I’ve risen because I’ve worked just as hard to get here.”