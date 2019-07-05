Watch as local 4-star Iowa quarterback commit works out with Dallas Cowboys legend

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America’s Team Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten talks return to America's Team

Grapevine Faith quarterback Deuce Hogan has been rising as one of the top prospects in the country.

The 4-star Iowa commit will enter his senior season as the No. 18 pro-style QB in the nation and No. 55 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Hogan, who was also offered by Oklahoma State, Baylor and Georgia, continues to work out this summer as he prepares for his final high school season. He’s thrown for 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career.

Another throwing session on Tuesday, July 2 turned a little more fun when Hogan got to throw passes to Dallas Cowboys legendary tight end Jason Witten.

Hogan, who comes in as the No. 2 ranked QB in the Fort Worth area, threw for 1,500 yards and 18 TDs last season for the Lions.

Witten is an 11-time pro bowler and announced his return to the NFL in April after a one-year retirement where he was a broadcaster on Monday Night Football.

Witten has caught 1,152 passes for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns during his NFL career.