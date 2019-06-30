High School Football
Here are the high school football athletes from Texas attending The Opening Finals
The Opening: Aledo’s Jase McClellan accelerates by defenders
The Opening 2019 Finals is back in town for another year and some of the best high school football players across the country will showcase their skills at The Star in Frisco from June 30 through July 3.
Athletes from Texas
Xavion Alford, DB, Shadow Creek
Nathan Anderson, OL, Reedy
Vernon Broughton, DT, Cypress Ridge
Demond Demas, WR, Tomball
Zachary Evans, RB, North Shore
Donovan Jackson, OL, Episcopal
Lorando Johnson, DB, Lancaster
Jaylon Jones, DB, Steele
Jake Majors, OL, Prosper
Akinola Ogunbiyi, OL, Kempner
Troy Omeire, WR, Fort Bend Austin
Logan Parr, OL, O’Connor
Princely Umanmielen, DL, Manor
Parker Washington, WR, Fort Bend Travis
