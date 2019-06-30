Here are the high school football athletes from Texas attending The Opening Finals

The Opening: Aledo’s Jase McClellan accelerates by defenders Five-star Aledo running back Jase McClellan, who is committed to Oklahoma, was a mismatch nightmare for defenses during 7-on-7 at The Opening on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star Aledo running back Jase McClellan, who is committed to Oklahoma, was a mismatch nightmare for defenses during 7-on-7 at The Opening on Tuesday.

The Opening 2019 Finals is back in town for another year and some of the best high school football players across the country will showcase their skills at The Star in Frisco from June 30 through July 3.

Athletes from Texas

Xavion Alford, DB, Shadow Creek

Nathan Anderson, OL, Reedy

Vernon Broughton, DT, Cypress Ridge

Demond Demas, WR, Tomball

Zachary Evans, RB, North Shore

Donovan Jackson, OL, Episcopal

Lorando Johnson, DB, Lancaster

Jaylon Jones, DB, Steele

Jalen Kimber, DB, Timberview

Jake Majors, OL, Prosper

Jase McClellan, RB, Aledo

RJ Mickens, DB, Carroll

Akinola Ogunbiyi, OL, Kempner

Troy Omeire, WR, Fort Bend Austin

Logan Parr, OL, O’Connor

Jahari Rogers, DB, Arlington

Princely Umanmielen, DL, Manor

Parker Washington, WR, Fort Bend Travis

Ryan Watts, DB, Little Elm