Girls Soccer
2019 Star-Telegram Girls Soccer All-Area team with Offensive, Defensive MVPs and more
Southlake Carroll’s Taylor Tufts named girls soccer player of the year
Introducing the Fort Worth Star-Telegram girls soccer all-area team for the 2019 season.
Check back at dfwvarsity.com for the boys soccer all-area team, led by Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Taylor Tufts, Carroll
The Oklahoma bound attacking center-midfielder was voted District 5-6A MVP and 6A all-state after recording 31 goals, second on the team, and a team-high 24 assists. It’s only the second 30-20 season in program history (2002).
Tufts also scored 11 game-winning goals, tied most in a single season. Carroll won the 6A state title, 5-0 over Tompkins.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madi Drenowatz, Carroll
The Dragons won their first state title since 2008, where Drenowatz registered a hat trick, tied most in a state title game in the largest classification for UIL girls soccer. She was voted 6A state title game MVP.
Drenowatz, who was 6A all-state, was named TGCA player of the year and finished with 34 goals, tied for third most in a single season in program history. She also scored 11 game-winning goals.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brianna Gajewski, Grapevine
The senior captain led a defensive front that allowed 13 goals in 27 games. This including 17 shutouts.
Gajewski was voted District 7-5A Defensive Player of the Year and a 5A first-team defender.
GOAL KEEPER OF THE YEAR
Tatum Krueger, Legacy
The Sam Houston State signee recorded 21 shutouts as the Broncos won the District 5-5A title and reached the state tournament, a first for any girls team in Mansfield ISD history.
Legacy finished 5A state runner-up and Krueger was named to the state all-tournament team.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo
The freshman standout led the team with 24 goals and was second with 17 assists.
Laughley was voted District 4-5A Newcomer of the Year and 5A all-state.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Zachary Hallak, Legacy
Just in his second season as Legacy head coach, the Broncos reached the 5A state title game.
The Broncos finished 24-2-2 and had a goal differential of 100-15.
FIRST TEAM
M/F Ashton Wright, Grapevine: 7-5A MVP and 2nd team all-state; 21 goals, 17 assists
M/F Caylen Wright, Joshua: ACU signee had 28 goals, won District MVP for fourth time
M/F Jackie Garcia, Diamond Hill-Jarvis: 2nd team all-state, 42 goals, 23 assists
M/F Brooke Jones, Aledo: Sam Houston State signee was 1st team all-state and 4-5A MVP; 16 goals, 21 assists
M/F Kennedy Dahlin, Byron Nelson: Houston signee was 5-6A Midfielder MVP and 1st team all-region
M/F Ashley Perez, Legacy: Dallas Baptist signee was 5-5A Midfielder MVP and state all-tournament
M/F Caroline Pool, Arlington: 4-6A Midfielder MVP; Colts reached regional tourney
DEF Tara Sumer, Carroll: Baylor signee was 1st team all-district and 1st team all-state
DEF Rachel Downey, Mansfield: Sam Houston State signee was 1st team all-district, 2nd team all-state
DEF Ashli Galupi, Burl. Centennial: 1st team all-district, 2nd team all-state
GK Madi Martin, Carroll: State all-tournament, 5-6A Goalie of the Year; 17 shutouts and 102 saves
SECOND TEAM
M/F Kalynn Bickford, Mansfield: Sam Houston State signee was 7-6A MVP and honorable mention all-state
M/F Madalynn Cross, Burl. Centennial: 5-5A Co-Offensive Newcomer; Spartans reached regional final
M/F Nikki Romero, Grapevine: ACU signee was 7-5A Co-Offensive MVP and 1st team all-state; 23 goals, 15 assists
M/F Johana Rodriguez, South Hills: Registered 27 goals and 26 assists
M/F Belerica Oquendo, Euless Trinity: TCU signee and 3-6A MVP had 13 goals and 17 assists
M/F Caitlin Buendia, Castleberry: Registered 31 goals and 22 assists; Lions reached regional tourney
M/F Alex Whitcraft, Coll. Heritage: 7-5A Offensive Newcomer and honorable mention all-region
DEF Mary Trantham, Arlington: 1st team all-district and 2nd team all-region
DEF Apolonia Wright, Burl. Centennial: 5-5A Defensive MVP and 1st team all-region
DEF Lexi Luna, Legacy: Texas State signee was 1st team all-district and state all-tournament
GK Michele Snow, Birdville: Ouachita Baptist signee was 7-5A Goalie of the Year and 1st team all-state; 215 saves, 10 shutouts
HONORABLE MENTION
M/F Cristal Saldivar, South Hills: Registered 37 goals and 12 assists
M/F Ashley Wilson, North Crowley: 4-6A Offensive MVP had 30 goals and 11 assists
M/F Kara Moore, Azle: 7-5A Co-Offensive MVP; 22 goals, 5 assists
M/F Sydney Nobles, Carroll: Texas signee had 12 goals and 8 assists
M/F Jordan Walker, Burleson: 1st team all-district and honorable mention all-region
M/F Lexi Beck, Crowley: 5-5A MVP and honorable mention all-state
M/F Miriam Espinosa, Granbury: Voted 5-5A Offensive MVP
DEF Hannah Gage, Byron Nelson: ACU commit was 1st team all-district and 1st team all-region
DEF Madeline Bryant, Carroll: Baylor signee was 1st team all-district
DEF Kayla Aston, Mid. Heritage: 12-4A Defensive MVP and 1st team all-state; Jags allowed 8 goals in 28 games
GK Hannah Falks, Arlington: 1st team all-district and 1st team all-region; 9 goals allowed, 17 shutouts in 24 games
