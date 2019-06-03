Carroll forward, who scored 3 goals in 6A title game, named TGCA Player of the Year

Southlake Carroll dominates Katy Tompkins 5-0 The Dragons beat the Falcons 5-0 to capture the 6A state title, a second in program history and first since 2008, on Saturday April 20, 2019 in Georgetown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dragons beat the Falcons 5-0 to capture the 6A state title, a second in program history and first since 2008, on Saturday April 20, 2019 in Georgetown.

Madi Drenowatz suffered a terrifying injury that ended her junior season when she broke her tibia and fibula in her left leg.

“It taught me how to overcome adversity and that if I could conquer that then I could conquer anything,” the Southlake Carroll forward said.

She came back this season faster, stronger, smarter and helped the Dragons win the Class 6A girls soccer state title.

Drenowatz, who will play at the University of Rochester, led Carroll with 34 goals on the season including three in the 6A state championship against Katy Tompkins. She added seven assists and scored 11 game-winning goals.

For her performance, Drenowatz was named soccer player of the year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

“It means a lot because it’s a culmination of four years of hard work and teamwork,” said Drenowatz, who was voted 6A state title game MVP. “It’s something I’m honored to receive and that couldn’t be done without my teammates, coaches and family.”

Carroll senior Madi Drenowatz was named state title MVP after scoring 3 goals in the state final vs. Katy Tompkins, Saturday April 20, 2019. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Drenowatz, who was voted District 5-6A Offensive MVP, entered the season with 17 career goals and finishes with 51, eighth most all time in program history. Her three goals in the championship tied for the most in a state title game in the largest classification.

Her 11 game winners were tied most in a single season and her 34 goals were tied for third most.