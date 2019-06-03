Hunter Pence and Chris Martin’s former coach retiring after 36 years at Arlington ISD

Arlington head baseball coach David Nix Courtesy

Long before Hunter Pence and Chris Martin made it to the big leagues, the current Texas Rangers were coached by David Nix at Arlington High School.

After 22 years and over 300 wins, the man that had such a profound influence on their baseball careers is setting off into retirement.

“He did a lot of things for me that he probably doesn’t realize,” Martin said. “He kept me on track with a lot of things off the field. Probably without him, who knows? I made it hard on him on a lot of things just like probably a lot of kids did. He was a big influence on keeping me straight and getting my school work done and doing what I needed to do to be able to play baseball.”

Nix spent 36 years in the Arlington school district. He arrived at Arlington High in 1993 as the defensive coordinator for the football team. Four years later, he took over the baseball program.

“It was always kind of my vision to become a head coach for any sport. I grew up in a sports family,” he said.

The Colts finished this season 16-14-1 and reached the playoffs for the 11th time under Nix, including nine in the past 13 years. He’s leaving Arlington with 327 career wins.

“I just got lucky,” Nix said. “I had great administration and athletic coordinators who were very supportive. We had a lot of success and it was a good run. It went by quick.

“Just getting to a point now where I want to spend more time with my parents and my family.”

The Colts reached the regional quarterfinals in 2011. They won four bi-district titles including in 2004, the year Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin was a senior.

Before he was a two-time World Series champ and three-time All-Star, Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence was also an Arlington Colt.

“He’s been doing a good job for many years, helping a lot of young high school players grow up,” Pence said. “That’s a long time to be in one place, and that’s a pretty big accomplishment to be that steady and loyal and diligent as he was. So, happy retirement to him. He was always in a good mood, always working on the field and always there for you.”

“They were both special players,” Nix added. “Hunter just had the tenacity to work and attack the baseball. It’s nice to see him doing so well. Chris too; those kids had God given talent. It’s exciting to see them play.”

Nix’s fondest memories was connecting with kids in baseball and football; playoff runs when the football team reached the 1994 state semifinals and baseball in 2011; and the rivalry with Martin.

“Biggest baseball rival was Martin,” Nix said. “Curt Culbertson is a good friend, we were always good friends. Just competed between the lines. He put me up for Co-Coach of the Year in the district. That’s the type of guy he is.”

Brian Womack will take over for Nix. He’s been at Arlington for 16 years where he played and coached for Nix.