Dallas-Fort Worth area girls soccer players that were named to the All-State teams

Goal of the Year? Taylor Tufts’ game winner vs. Coppell

Oklahoma signee Taylor Tufts made a 25-yarder early in overtime as Southlake Carroll beat Coppell 3-1 in the 6A Region I quarterfinals. Video credit Paul Lee. By
6A Region I

1st team

Lauren Kellett, Coppell

Tara Sumer, Carroll

Taylor Tufts, Carroll

Madi Drenowatz, Carroll

2nd team

Rachel Bump, Marcus

Rachel Downey, Mansfield

Olivia Alvarez, Arlington

Jacelyn Alonzo, Coppell

Honorable Mention

Francesca Amoe, Marcus

Kalynn Bickford, Mansfield

Beth Agee, Mansfield

Katie Odum, Coppell

The Dragons beat the Falcons 5-0 to capture the 6A state title, a second in program history and first since 2008, on Saturday April 20, 2019 in Georgetown.

By

6A Region II

Honorable Mention

Jennifer Peters, Allen

Jordan Colbert, Allen

Maddison Williams, Allen

5A Region I

1st team

Michele Snow, Birdville

Brianna Gajewski, Grapevine

Brooke Jones, Aledo

Nikki Romero, Grapevine

2nd team

Reese McCain, Burleson Centennial

Ashli Galupi, Burleson Centennial

Ashton Wright, Grapevine

Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo

Honorable Mention

Lexi Beck, Crowley

Reagan Dykes, Little Elm

Reagan Knesek, Aledo

Aledo senior and Sam Houston State signee Brooke Jones chipped in a 30-yarder to beat El Dorado in the 95th minute during the 5A Region I quarterfinals. Video credit Aledo soccer

By

5A Region II

1st team

Narissa Hopps, Wylie East

Payton Adams, Wakeland

Maja Davison, Highland Park

Gracie Brian, Wakeland

2nd team

Presley Echols, Highland Park

Megan O’Neal, Highland Park

Lillian Weber, Royse City

Blythe Obar, Independence

Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Lewis, North Forney

Kimberly Barcenas, Turner

Tatum Chester, Lovejoy

Landry Corbett, Independence

Carroll senior Taylor Tufts scored two goals during the Dragons' 3-0 win vs. Frenship in the 6A Region I semifinals, Friday April 12, 2019 at McKinney ISD Stadium.

By

4A Region I

1st team

Hannah Biles, Kennedale

2nd team

Reagan Carter, Mineral Wells

Karmie Betancourt, Mineral Wells

Jackie Garcia, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Honorable Mention

Ti Krumme, Argyle

4A Region II

1st team

Kayla Aston, Midlothian Heritage

Reagan Eichel, Melissa

Lucy Hurst, Melissa

2nd team

Brittany Morgan, Melissa

Jenna Newkirk, Melissa

Honorable Mention

Lucia Albarran, North Dallas

Hannah Dorsey, Midlothian Heritage

Makenlee Mabra, Midlothian Heritage

Megan McCarthy, Midlothian Heritage

