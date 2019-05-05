High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth area girls soccer players that were named to the All-State teams
Goal of the Year? Taylor Tufts’ game winner vs. Coppell
6A Region I
1st team
Lauren Kellett, Coppell
Tara Sumer, Carroll
Taylor Tufts, Carroll
Madi Drenowatz, Carroll
2nd team
Rachel Bump, Marcus
Rachel Downey, Mansfield
Olivia Alvarez, Arlington
Jacelyn Alonzo, Coppell
Honorable Mention
Francesca Amoe, Marcus
Kalynn Bickford, Mansfield
Beth Agee, Mansfield
Katie Odum, Coppell
6A Region II
Honorable Mention
Jennifer Peters, Allen
Jordan Colbert, Allen
Maddison Williams, Allen
5A Region I
1st team
Michele Snow, Birdville
Brianna Gajewski, Grapevine
Brooke Jones, Aledo
Nikki Romero, Grapevine
2nd team
Reese McCain, Burleson Centennial
Ashli Galupi, Burleson Centennial
Ashton Wright, Grapevine
Ashlyn Laughley, Aledo
Honorable Mention
Lexi Beck, Crowley
Reagan Dykes, Little Elm
Reagan Knesek, Aledo
5A Region II
1st team
Narissa Hopps, Wylie East
Payton Adams, Wakeland
Maja Davison, Highland Park
Gracie Brian, Wakeland
2nd team
Presley Echols, Highland Park
Megan O’Neal, Highland Park
Lillian Weber, Royse City
Blythe Obar, Independence
Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Lewis, North Forney
Kimberly Barcenas, Turner
Tatum Chester, Lovejoy
Landry Corbett, Independence
4A Region I
1st team
Hannah Biles, Kennedale
2nd team
Reagan Carter, Mineral Wells
Karmie Betancourt, Mineral Wells
Jackie Garcia, Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Honorable Mention
Ti Krumme, Argyle
4A Region II
1st team
Kayla Aston, Midlothian Heritage
Reagan Eichel, Melissa
Lucy Hurst, Melissa
2nd team
Brittany Morgan, Melissa
Jenna Newkirk, Melissa
Honorable Mention
Lucia Albarran, North Dallas
Hannah Dorsey, Midlothian Heritage
Makenlee Mabra, Midlothian Heritage
Megan McCarthy, Midlothian Heritage
