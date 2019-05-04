High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth area boys soccer players that were named to the All-State teams
Check back on Sunday for the GIRLS all-state teams
6A Region I
1st team
Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston
Erick Bustos, Grand Prairie
Landon Leach, Flower Mound
Shane Popieluch, Flower Mound
2nd team
Mark Roby, Marcus
Ever Garza, Sam Houston
Niko Zeppenfeld, Flower Mound
Sebastian Blaas, Coppell
Honorable Mention
Arturo Barrera, Duncanville
Rolando Berrones, Bowie
Luis Meza, Grand Prairie
Baltazar Jimenez, Grand Prairie
6A Region II
1st team
Austin Dunegan, Rockwall Heath
Anthony Garcia, Mesquite
Micah Ardila, McKinney
Kevin Adolfo, Rowlett
5A Region I
2nd team
Orlando Castro, Lake Dallas
Julian Fernandez, Lake Dallas
Honorable Mention
Dallas Albert, Grapevine
Ian Arendse, Grapevine
Jacob Mendez, Crowley
5A Region II
1st team
Mason Crowther, Midlothian
Todd Fuller, Wakeland
Shane Anderson, Frisco
Marc Borbonus, Wakeland
2nd team
Jack Abare, Frisco Liberty
Honorable Mention
Manny Diaz DeLeon, Wakeland
4A Region I
1st team
Connor Banar, Argyle
2nd team
Kyle Banar, Argyle
Honorable Mention
Will Johnson, Kennedale
Tyler DeBruin, Argyle
Coby Stroud, Kennedale
4A Region II
1st team
Konnor Koethe, Midlothian Heritage
2nd team
Jaden Caballero, Life Oak Cliff
Zachary Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage
Garrett Garvin, Midlothian Heritage
Honorable Mention
Clancy Dunn, Nevada Community
Matt Stanton, Midlothian Heritage
Gabriel Murillo, Nevada Community
