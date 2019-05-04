High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area boys soccer players that were named to the All-State teams

Sam Houston Texans striker Jose Ortiz (15) battles with Arlington High's Jason Garcis during first-half action at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas , March 23, 2018.
Sam Houston Texans striker Jose Ortiz (15) battles with Arlington High's Jason Garcis during first-half action at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas , March 23, 2018.

6A Region I

1st team

Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston

Erick Bustos, Grand Prairie

Landon Leach, Flower Mound

Shane Popieluch, Flower Mound

2nd team

Mark Roby, Marcus

Ever Garza, Sam Houston

Niko Zeppenfeld, Flower Mound

Sebastian Blaas, Coppell

Honorable Mention

Arturo Barrera, Duncanville

Rolando Berrones, Bowie

Luis Meza, Grand Prairie

Baltazar Jimenez, Grand Prairie

6A Region II

1st team

Austin Dunegan, Rockwall Heath

Anthony Garcia, Mesquite

Micah Ardila, McKinney

Kevin Adolfo, Rowlett

5A Region I

2nd team

Orlando Castro, Lake Dallas

Julian Fernandez, Lake Dallas

Honorable Mention

Dallas Albert, Grapevine

Ian Arendse, Grapevine

Jacob Mendez, Crowley

5A Region II

1st team

Mason Crowther, Midlothian

Todd Fuller, Wakeland

Shane Anderson, Frisco

Marc Borbonus, Wakeland

2nd team

Jack Abare, Frisco Liberty

Honorable Mention

Manny Diaz DeLeon, Wakeland

4A Region I

1st team

Connor Banar, Argyle

2nd team

Kyle Banar, Argyle

Honorable Mention

Will Johnson, Kennedale

Tyler DeBruin, Argyle

Coby Stroud, Kennedale

4A Region II

1st team

Konnor Koethe, Midlothian Heritage

2nd team

Jaden Caballero, Life Oak Cliff

Zachary Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage

Garrett Garvin, Midlothian Heritage

Honorable Mention

Clancy Dunn, Nevada Community

Matt Stanton, Midlothian Heritage

Gabriel Murillo, Nevada Community

