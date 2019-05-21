They coached at Crowley in the late 90s. They’ll now go into the Hall of Honor together

Goal of the Year? Brooke Jones’ game-winner vs. El Dorado Aledo senior and Sam Houston State signee Brooke Jones chipped in a 30-yarder to beat El Dorado in the 95th minute during the 5A Region I quarterfinals. Video credit Aledo soccer Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aledo senior and Sam Houston State signee Brooke Jones chipped in a 30-yarder to beat El Dorado in the 95th minute during the 5A Region I quarterfinals. Video credit Aledo soccer

Timber Creek girls soccer coach Mike King and Aledo boys coach Derek Vierling were both selected for the 2019 Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Hall of Honor.

Vierling, who finished his 24th season, won his 500th career game on Jan. 29. He’s been with Aledo the past 18 years after spending his first six seasons at Crowley.

Vierling started the Aledo boys soccer program in 2002. The Bearcats have reached the playoffs 17 times during his tenure.

He also took over the girls program for eight seasons, starting in 2005. They made the postseason in all eight years and reached as far as the regional final in 2008. The boys reached the state tourney in 2005 and 2018, both times finishing as runner-up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vierling won his first game as the boys coach at Crowley in 1995.

Aledo coach Derek Vierling, with cap and sunglasses, discusses Wednesday practice, April 18, 2018. bgosset@star-telegram.com Brian Gosset

King joined Vierling at Crowley as the girls coach in 1998 after spending his first four years as the boys coach at Burleson. During his tenure, the Elks made the playoffs three times and reached the regional quarterfinals in 1994.

He won over 200 games with Crowley, where he spent 11 seasons. The Eagles went to the regional quarterfinals seven times and the regional tournament three times (2000, 2001, 2005).

King, who won his 400th career game on March 8, began the Rex King Memorial soccer tournament seven years ago in honor of his father, who died in 2011 of cancer, and the tournament bearing his name is a fundraiser for Community Hospice of Texas.

Over the years, the tournament has raised over $75,000 for the Fort Worth hospice.





In its eighth year, the @TCHSSoccer Rex King Memorial Cup has raised $17,814 for Community Hospice of Texas. #CelebrateKISDhttps://t.co/D9WCFhQtuN pic.twitter.com/YfaSuEqLbr — Keller Schools (@KellerISD) January 31, 2019

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram dfwvarsity Local boys soccer coach wins 500th career game January 30, 2019 04:17 PM