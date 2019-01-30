Local boys soccer coach wins 500th career game

Aledo boys soccer head coach Derek Vierling won his 500th career game on Tuesday following the Bearcats’ 1-0 win over Midlothian Heritage.

Vierling is in his 24th season, 18 with Aledo. He also held a stint at Crowley.

Shoutout to my boy Derek Vierling on achieving he’s 500th career soccer victory! Glad I was there and able to enjoy the greatness! @aledosoccer @BearcatsofAledo are lucky to have such a great guy in charge! Here’s to 500 more brother! — Aledo Ladycat Soccer (@SoccerLadycat) January 30, 2019

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Coming to Aledo in 2002, the Bearcats have reached the playoffs 16 times in Vierling’s tenure, only missing it in 2015.

The Bearcats reached the state tourney in 2005 and 2018, both finishing runner-up. They have won at least one playoff game 14 times.

Aledo coach Derek Vierling, with cap and sunglasses, discusses Wednesday practice, April 18, 2018. bgosset@star-telegram.com Brian Gosset

Aledo went 25-1-4 last season. This year, the Bearcats are 8-4-1. They’ll face Mineral Wells on Friday.

At Crowley, Vierling coached Jamie Southern, who’s the head girls coach at South Hills. Southern became Vierling’s first all-state player.

He also coached Ashley Huhn. The 2008 graduate was a contestant on NBC’s Titan Games earlier this month.