High School Sports

Local boys soccer coach wins 500th career game

By Brian Gosset

January 30, 2019 04:17 PM

From left, Aledo boys soccer coach Derek Vierling, Reed Vierling and Quinn Davis, March 27, 2017
From left, Aledo boys soccer coach Derek Vierling, Reed Vierling and Quinn Davis, March 27, 2017 Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
From left, Aledo boys soccer coach Derek Vierling, Reed Vierling and Quinn Davis, March 27, 2017 Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Aledo boys soccer head coach Derek Vierling won his 500th career game on Tuesday following the Bearcats’ 1-0 win over Midlothian Heritage.

Vierling is in his 24th season, 18 with Aledo. He also held a stint at Crowley.

Coming to Aledo in 2002, the Bearcats have reached the playoffs 16 times in Vierling’s tenure, only missing it in 2015.

The Bearcats reached the state tourney in 2005 and 2018, both finishing runner-up. They have won at least one playoff game 14 times.

Aledo boys soccer 1.JPG
Aledo coach Derek Vierling, with cap and sunglasses, discusses Wednesday practice, April 18, 2018.
bgosset@star-telegram.com Brian Gosset

Aledo went 25-1-4 last season. This year, the Bearcats are 8-4-1. They’ll face Mineral Wells on Friday.

At Crowley, Vierling coached Jamie Southern, who’s the head girls coach at South Hills. Southern became Vierling’s first all-state player.

He also coached Ashley Huhn. The 2008 graduate was a contestant on NBC’s Titan Games earlier this month.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

dfwvarsity

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

  Comments  