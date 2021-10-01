In battle of unbeatens, Southlake Carroll erases early deficit to rout Keller

Southlake Carroll wide receiver Landon Samson (6) and the Dragons stayed undefeated with a win over Keller in Week 6. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Keller has been trying to beat Southlake Carroll in football for the past two decades with no success.

As the case the last time these two teams met while undefeated, Keller led Carroll in the first half. Friday afternoon’s showdown was a different chapter in the series, but the same story.

The Indians couldn’t sustain their first-half lead while the Dragons scored 42 unanswered points to pick up the win, 49-13 at Keller ISD Stadium. The game was moved to 2 p.m. on Friday from its original scheduled start Thursday night due to lightning in the area.

Carroll, No. 3 in the Class 6A state rankings and No. 1 in the Fort Worth-area, improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District 4-6A. Keller, No. 4 in the area, took its first loss and dropped to 5-1 and 1-1.

The Indians were off to their first 5-0 start since 1967 when the team won their first 11 games.

Dragon quarterback Kaden Anderson only completed five passes on the day, but three of them went for RJ Maryland touchdowns.

The duo’s first connection came from 32 yards to give Carroll a 21-13 lead with 7:14 left in the second quarter. The drive was set up on an interception from Logan Anderson, last season’s Star-Telegram defensive newcomer of the year.

Anderson’s final three pass attempts resulted in Carroll touchdowns.

The first two on Maryland TD catches from 16 yards (late in the third quarter) and 11 yards (first play to start the fourth quarter) that extended the lead from 28-13 to 42-13.

Then Carroll made it 49 straight points when South Carolina commit Landon Samson caught a 74-yard scoring pass from Anderson with 7:16 left in the game.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Anderson threw for 138 yards. Maryland had 59 yards receiving.

Keller pulled up the trick bag on its first drive of the day when the Indians ran a flea flicker. Quarterback Tre Guerra tossed a 71-yard pass and catch to Seth Henry to the Carroll 13.

On the next play, Guerra hit Amari Henry for a 13-yard score and 6-0 lead.

After a 5-yard touchdown run by Owen Allen gave Carroll a 7-6 lead, Guerra and Seth Henry connected on a second Keller score. Guerra’s pass was tipped, but Henry managed to secure it and raced 82 yards to give the Indians a 13-7 lead with under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Allen, Carroll’s leading rusher, would go down in the first quarter with an apparent lower leg injury. He was seen walking on the sideline under his own power, but never returned to the game.

In his place, sophomore James Lehman played well, running for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored from 9 yards out that gave Carroll a 14-13 lead and again from the 1 that made it 28-13.

However, Lehman also left the game in the second half with an injury around the shoulder.