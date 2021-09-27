High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football rankings in Class 6A and below for Week 6
After the fourth week of the Texas high school football season, many Fort Worth-area teams started the year 5-0.
Class 6A
1. Southlake Carroll (5-0, Previous 1)
Last week: W vs. Byron Nelson
This week: vs. Keller
2. Euless Trinity (4-1, Previous 2)
Last week: W vs. LD Bell
This week: Bye
3. Arlington Martin (3-2, Previous 3)
Last week: W vs. Arlington
This week: vs. South Grand Prairie
4. Keller (5-0, Previous 4)
Last week: W vs. Keller Central
This week: vs. Southlake Carroll
5. Haslet Eaton (4-1, Previous 5)
Last week: W vs. Keller Fossil Ridge
This week: vs. Byron Nelson
6. Byron Nelson (3-2, Previous 6)
Last week: L vs. Southlake Carroll
This week: vs. Haslet Eaton
7. North Crowley (4-1, Previous 7)
Last week: W vs. Boswell
This week: Bye
8. Mansfield (3-2, Previous 9)
Last week: L vs. DeSoto
This week: Bye
9. Arlington Sam Houston (3-2, Previous 8)
Last week: L vs. Grand Prairie
This week: Bye
10. Weatherford (3-2, Previous N/A)
Last week: W vs. Haltom
This week: Bye
Class 5A
1. Aledo (5-0, Previous 1)
Last week: W vs. Everman
This week: Bye
2. Colleyville Heritage (3-1, Previous 2)
Last week: W vs. Richland
This week: vs. Midlothian
3. Mansfield Summit (2-2, Previous 3)
Last week: W vs. Burleson Centennial
This week: vs. Mansfield Legacy
4. Richland (3-1, Previous 4)
Last week: L vs. Colleyville Heritage
This week: vs. Red Oak
5. Azle (4-1, Previous 5)
Last week: W vs. Saginaw
This week: Bye
6. Brewer (4-1, Previous 6)
Last week: W vs. Crowley
This week: Bye
7. Burleson (3-2, Previous 7)
Last week: W vs. Arlington Seguin
This week: Bye
8. Justin Northwest (3-2, Previous 10)
Last week: W vs. FW Arlington Heights
This week: Bye
9. Midlothian (2-2, Previous N/A)
Last week: W vs. Birdville
This week: vs. Colleyville Heritage
10. Joshua (3-2, Previous 9)
Last week: L vs. Mansfield Timberview
This week: Bye
Class 4A and below
1. Argyle (4-0, Previous 1)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Melissa
2. Brock (4-0, Previous 2)
Last week: W vs. Bowie
This week: vs. Paradise
3. Midlothian Heritage (4-1, Previous 4)
Last week: W vs. Springtown
This week: Bye
4. Lake Worth (5-0, Previous 5)
Last week: W vs. Dallas Pinkston
This week: Bye
5. Springtown (4-1, Previous 3)
Last week: L vs. Midlothian Heritage
This week: Bye
6. Glen Rose (4-1, Previous 6)
Last week: W vs. Decatur
This week: vs. Mineral Wells
7. Grandview (4-1, Previous 7)
Last week: W vs. Maypearl
This week: vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff
8. Mineral Wells (4-1, Previous 8)
Last week: L vs. Gainesville
This week: vs. Glen Rose
9. Kennedale (3-1, Previous 9)
Last week: W vs. Castleberry
This week: vs. FW Eastern Hills
10. Peaster (3-1, Previous 10)
Last week: L vs. Pilot Point
This week: vs. Ponder
Private School
1. Grapevine Faith (5-0, Previous 1)
Last week: W vs. SA Holy Cross
This week: Bye
2. Pantego Christian (5-0, Previous 2)
Last week: W vs. Dallas Shelton
This week: vs. Dallas First Baptist
3. Nolan Catholic (3-2, Previous 3)
Last week: W vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch
This week: Bye
4. Arlington Grace Prep (4-0, Previous 5)
Last week: W vs. Tyler Bishop Gorman
This week: vs. Tyler All Saints
5. FW All Saints (2-2, Previous 7)
Last week: W vs. Argyle Liberty Christian
This week: Bye
6. FW Southwest Christian (3-2, Previous 4)
Last week: L vs. Addison Trinity
This week: Bye
7. Colleyville Covenant (3-2, Previous 6)
Last week: L vs. Lubbock Trinity
This week: vs. Weatherford Christian
8. Westlake Academy (3-2, Previous 8)
Last week: L vs. Olney
This week: vs. Lewisville Founders Classical
9. Weatherford Christian (3-2, Previous 9)
Last week: L vs. Lubbock Christian
This week: vs. Colleyville Heritage
10. Willow Park Trinity (2-2, Previous 10)
Last week: L vs. Shelbyville
This week: vs. Muenster Sacred Heart
