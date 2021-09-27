High School Sports

Fort Worth-area high school football rankings in Class 6A and below for Week 6

After the fourth week of the Texas high school football season, many Fort Worth-area teams started the year 5-0.

Class 6A

1. Southlake Carroll (5-0, Previous 1)

Last week: W vs. Byron Nelson

This week: vs. Keller

2. Euless Trinity (4-1, Previous 2)

Last week: W vs. LD Bell

This week: Bye

3. Arlington Martin (3-2, Previous 3)

Last week: W vs. Arlington

This week: vs. South Grand Prairie

4. Keller (5-0, Previous 4)

Last week: W vs. Keller Central

This week: vs. Southlake Carroll

5. Haslet Eaton (4-1, Previous 5)

Last week: W vs. Keller Fossil Ridge

This week: vs. Byron Nelson

6. Byron Nelson (3-2, Previous 6)

Last week: L vs. Southlake Carroll

This week: vs. Haslet Eaton

7. North Crowley (4-1, Previous 7)

Last week: W vs. Boswell

This week: Bye

8. Mansfield (3-2, Previous 9)

Last week: L vs. DeSoto

This week: Bye

9. Arlington Sam Houston (3-2, Previous 8)

Last week: L vs. Grand Prairie

This week: Bye

10. Weatherford (3-2, Previous N/A)

Last week: W vs. Haltom

This week: Bye

Class 5A

1. Aledo (5-0, Previous 1)

Last week: W vs. Everman

This week: Bye

2. Colleyville Heritage (3-1, Previous 2)

Last week: W vs. Richland

This week: vs. Midlothian

3. Mansfield Summit (2-2, Previous 3)

Last week: W vs. Burleson Centennial

This week: vs. Mansfield Legacy

4. Richland (3-1, Previous 4)

Last week: L vs. Colleyville Heritage

This week: vs. Red Oak

5. Azle (4-1, Previous 5)

Last week: W vs. Saginaw

This week: Bye

6. Brewer (4-1, Previous 6)

Last week: W vs. Crowley

This week: Bye

7. Burleson (3-2, Previous 7)

Last week: W vs. Arlington Seguin

This week: Bye

8. Justin Northwest (3-2, Previous 10)

Last week: W vs. FW Arlington Heights

This week: Bye

9. Midlothian (2-2, Previous N/A)

Last week: W vs. Birdville

This week: vs. Colleyville Heritage

10. Joshua (3-2, Previous 9)

Last week: L vs. Mansfield Timberview

This week: Bye

Class 4A and below

1. Argyle (4-0, Previous 1)

Last week: Bye

This week: vs. Melissa

2. Brock (4-0, Previous 2)

Last week: W vs. Bowie

This week: vs. Paradise

3. Midlothian Heritage (4-1, Previous 4)

Last week: W vs. Springtown

This week: Bye

4. Lake Worth (5-0, Previous 5)

Last week: W vs. Dallas Pinkston

This week: Bye

5. Springtown (4-1, Previous 3)

Last week: L vs. Midlothian Heritage

This week: Bye

6. Glen Rose (4-1, Previous 6)

Last week: W vs. Decatur

This week: vs. Mineral Wells

7. Grandview (4-1, Previous 7)

Last week: W vs. Maypearl

This week: vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff

8. Mineral Wells (4-1, Previous 8)

Last week: L vs. Gainesville

This week: vs. Glen Rose

9. Kennedale (3-1, Previous 9)

Last week: W vs. Castleberry

This week: vs. FW Eastern Hills

10. Peaster (3-1, Previous 10)

Last week: L vs. Pilot Point

This week: vs. Ponder

Private School

1. Grapevine Faith (5-0, Previous 1)

Last week: W vs. SA Holy Cross

This week: Bye

2. Pantego Christian (5-0, Previous 2)

Last week: W vs. Dallas Shelton

This week: vs. Dallas First Baptist

3. Nolan Catholic (3-2, Previous 3)

Last week: W vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch

This week: Bye

4. Arlington Grace Prep (4-0, Previous 5)

Last week: W vs. Tyler Bishop Gorman

This week: vs. Tyler All Saints

5. FW All Saints (2-2, Previous 7)

Last week: W vs. Argyle Liberty Christian

This week: Bye

6. FW Southwest Christian (3-2, Previous 4)

Last week: L vs. Addison Trinity

This week: Bye

7. Colleyville Covenant (3-2, Previous 6)

Last week: L vs. Lubbock Trinity

This week: vs. Weatherford Christian

8. Westlake Academy (3-2, Previous 8)

Last week: L vs. Olney

This week: vs. Lewisville Founders Classical

9. Weatherford Christian (3-2, Previous 9)

Last week: L vs. Lubbock Christian

This week: vs. Colleyville Heritage

10. Willow Park Trinity (2-2, Previous 10)

Last week: L vs. Shelbyville

This week: vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

