High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 6
Week 6 games
Thursday’s games
DISTRICT 4-6A
Southlake Carroll at Keller, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2
Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Fort Worth South Hills, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field
Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
NON-DISTRICT
Fort Worth Calvary Christian vs. Austin St. Michael’s JV, 7:30 p.m., site TBD, Waco
Friday’s games
DISTRICT 4-6A
Keller Timber Creek vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium
Haslet Eaton vs. Trophy Club Nelson, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium
DISTRICT 8-6A
Arlington at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.
Arlington Lamar vs. Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m., Wilemon Field
South Grand Prairie vs. Arlington Martin, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 1
Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial, 7 p.m., Burleson ISD Stadium
Colleyville Heritage vs. Midlothian, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium
Mansfield Summit vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7 p.m., Newsom Stadium
Red Oak vs. Richland, 7 p.m., Birdville FA/AC
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2
Fort Worth North Side vs. Fort Worth Wyatt, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
Fort Worth Polytechnic at Grapevine, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1
Kennedale vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
Benbrook at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION 1
Argyle vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium
DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION 1
Brock at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Boyd vs. Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium
Ponder at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1
Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION 1
Crawford at Tolar, 7 p.m.
Itasca at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.
SPC CLASS 3A
Fort Worth Country Day at Irving Cistercian, 7 p.m.
Arlington Oakridge at The Woodlands John Cooper, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Trinity Valley at Oklahoma City (OK) Casady, 7 p.m.
NON-DISTRICT
Little Rock (AR) Pulaski Academy at Argyle Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Mineral Wells at Glen Rose, 7 p.m.
Weatherford Christian at Colleyville Covenant, 7 p.m.
Pantego Christian at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Willow Park Trinity at Muenster Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Aubrey at Godley, 7:30 p.m.
Venus at Krum, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Temple Christian at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2
Carrollton Creekview vs. Fort Worth Southwest, 11 a.m., Clark Stadium
TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 2
Tyler All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Comments