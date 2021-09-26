High School Sports

Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 6

Week 6 games

Thursday’s games

DISTRICT 4-6A

Southlake Carroll at Keller, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2

Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Fort Worth South Hills, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field

Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

NON-DISTRICT

Fort Worth Calvary Christian vs. Austin St. Michael’s JV, 7:30 p.m., site TBD, Waco

Friday’s games

DISTRICT 4-6A

Keller Timber Creek vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium

Haslet Eaton vs. Trophy Club Nelson, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

DISTRICT 8-6A

Arlington at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

Arlington Lamar vs. Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m., Wilemon Field

South Grand Prairie vs. Arlington Martin, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 1

Birdville vs. Burleson Centennial, 7 p.m., Burleson ISD Stadium

Colleyville Heritage vs. Midlothian, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium

Mansfield Summit vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7 p.m., Newsom Stadium

Red Oak vs. Richland, 7 p.m., Birdville FA/AC

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2

Fort Worth North Side vs. Fort Worth Wyatt, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

Fort Worth Polytechnic at Grapevine, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1

Kennedale vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

Benbrook at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION 1

Argyle vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium

DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION 1

Brock at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Boyd vs. Whitesboro, 7:30 p.m., Bearcat Stadium

Ponder at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1

Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION 1

Crawford at Tolar, 7 p.m.

Itasca at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.

SPC CLASS 3A

Fort Worth Country Day at Irving Cistercian, 7 p.m.

Arlington Oakridge at The Woodlands John Cooper, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Trinity Valley at Oklahoma City (OK) Casady, 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Little Rock (AR) Pulaski Academy at Argyle Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Mineral Wells at Glen Rose, 7 p.m.

Weatherford Christian at Colleyville Covenant, 7 p.m.

Pantego Christian at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Willow Park Trinity at Muenster Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Aubrey at Godley, 7:30 p.m.

Venus at Krum, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Temple Christian at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2

Carrollton Creekview vs. Fort Worth Southwest, 11 a.m., Clark Stadium

TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 2

Tyler All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

