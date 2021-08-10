New Ohio State QB, Southlake’s Quinn Ewers announces first NIL endorsement deal

Only a week after making his announcement that he would skip his senior year at Southlake Carroll, Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has his first NIL endorsement deal on Monday.

Ewers will partner with Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based beverage out of Dallas. The deal includes both cash and equity in the company, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel.

“I may be leaving Texas soon to take it to the next level, but I made sure to take the best Texas drink company with me,” Ewers said in a Twitter post. “I am pumped to be representing Holy Beverages Holy Kombucha for many years ahead so that they will always make sure my fridge is loaded with Holy Tepache and Holy Kombucha.”

Ewers announced on Aug. 2 that he was forgoing his final season at Carroll. The 5-star QB reclassified and became the No. 1 high school football player in the country among the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

The former Star-Telegram all-area offensive player of the year had just one class remaining in order to graduate. High school athletes in Texas can’t profit from their name, image or likeness (NIL), which played a role in his decision.

The 18-year-old has over 130,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram, and his social media following — and therefore marketability — only figures to grow while at Ohio State, where he will be eligible to play this fall.

According to Ewers, Holy Kombucha’s mission to deliver healthy beverages with purpose.

Holy Kombucha is also the national partner of Hope Squad, an inspiring organization to improve mental health and suicide prevention awareness in schools across the country, said Ewers.

“When you see how Quinn Ewers is a divine “intercept-ion” of our mission to bring a HS peer 2 peer suicide prevention program Hope Squads thru-out the US… ya can’t help but be humbled and excited for the partnership,” Holy Kombucha said in a tweet.

Ewers threw for 6,500 yards and 73 touchdowns in two seasons for Carroll. He led the Dragons to a state semifinal appearance in 2019 and the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game in January.

As a sophomore, Ewers completed 72% of his passes and threw 45 touchdowns as Carroll went 13-1.