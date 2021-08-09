Keller golfer looks to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus as U.S. Amateur champion

Keller senior Kaelen Dulany has had quite the year on the golf course.

He became the first golfer, boy or girl, in Keller ISD history to win a UIL state championship when he won the 6A individual title in May. The Arkansas commit edged out two competitors by one stroke to win.

Dulany then went into the summer and qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in July. He was one of three Keller golfers to do so, along with teammates Daniel Choi and Jackson Naeger.

Now Dulany is continuing his hot streak by qualifying for the U.S Amateur Championship this week at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh. The tournament starts Monday and runs until Sunday August 15.

The U.S. Amateur Championship is the biggest amateur event in the world and very difficult to qualify. Dulany qualified in July at the Stonebridge Ranch Dye golf course. A total of 84 golfers participated and only two would qualify. Dulany shot a 68 and 70 and finished tied for first place.

“It has been a really fun spring and summer,” Dulany said. “Winning the individual state title was awesome. It has been kind of a funny summer. Although I haven’t had any really great tournament finishes, I’ve played my best in both U.S. Golf Association qualifiers and am looking forward to the U.S Am.

“It seemed like a long shot to qualify when I saw it was only going to be two qualifiers, but that kind of frees you up to play aggressively, knowing you have to shoot a low score to qualify.”

Established in 1895, tournament winners include some of the greatest golfers of all time such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Bobby Jones.

Tyler Strafaci won last year’s event in Oregon.

“The field will have the best amateurs in the world, many of them top college players,” Dulany said. “I want to prove I can compete with the top college players and top amateurs and show that I will be ready to compete my freshman year at Arkansas.”

During this run, Dulany said that hours in the weight room has helped his game.

A strong showing at the Class 6A Region 1 tournament was an indication that Dulany was going to have a good finish to the season as well as in the summer.

“I enjoy practicing every day and the daily grind on the range. I’ve been fortunate to have good friends that are also really good players to practice and play with every day,” Dulany said. “That daily competition is not only fun, but also pushes all of us to be better.”

