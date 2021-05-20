Keller golfer makes school history with state championship; Argyle, Brock win team titles

Keller junior golfer Kaelen Dulany made history on Tuesday after winning the Class 6A state championship with a two-day total 138 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Dulany became to the first golfer, boy or girl, from Keller ISD to win a state golf title.

“It means a lot because Keller has had some really good golfers in the past that have gone on to play college and pro golf,” said Dulany, who’s committed to Arkansas. “To be the first one to achieve this is very special.”

Dulany was tied for fourth after Monday’s opening round with a 70, but only two strokes back of first place. Head coach Chris Ball recalls one moment that could’ve been the turning point.

Dulany had just got a bogey on nine and was 3-under.

His tee shot on 10 went into the trees and set up a very difficult second shot.

“Kaelen called me over and said ‘should I play this shot or do a drop,’” Ball said. “I said do a drop and have a good day tomorrow. “Kaelen is not one to back down and he doesn’t beat himself up.”

Dulany listened and ended up with a 2-under on the day.

“It was big moment because if he had played it, and it was a tough shot, it could’ve been worse,” Ball said.

On Tuesday, he made birdie on 10 to take the lead for good and at that point, Ball and Dulany’s dad, Doug which is also an assistant coach felt good that Dulany was going to win.

“After the round when I first saw a leaderboard I knew there was a good chance that my score would hold on to win, but I also was trying to keep a level head during all of the rain delays and was mentally expecting a playoff because it was really close,” Dulany said.

Dulany shot a 68 on Tuesday and finished with a 6-under.

“It’s pretty special. Obviously we were trying to win as a team, but having a state champ, I’ll never forget it being my first,” said Ball, who’s been with Keller since 2007. It was Ball’s second trip to state as the 2012 Keller team also made it. “I remember a parent saying this season that Kaelen was the silent assassin. You never see him coming.”

There was still a bit of drama at the end.

Kaelen had finished and waited on Jacob Sosa from Austin Westlake. He was 3-under through 15, three back of Dulany. Then Sosa had birdied on 16 and 17 and hit the fairway on his tee shot on 18.

Then the tournament went into a three-hour weather delay. After they came back, Sosa hit the green for a long birdie putt, but missed, giving Dulany the state championship.

As a team, Keller finished strong with a 591. The Indians were four strokes back of the podium and five back of second place. They shaved off 13 strokes on Tuesday from Monday’s Day 1 total.

Granbury junior Ty Holbrook, in his first state tournament appearance, took home a bronze medal in the Class 5A tournament. Holbrook finished in a tie for third place with a 143.

Burleson Centennial finished sixth in the team standings, led by Tallon Burgess and Collin Ramsey who both shot a 148 to finish in a tie for 13th place. The Spartans were regional champions.

The Argyle boys made the trip for the ninth straight season and won by 22 strokes for the program’s fourth UIL state title in the Class 4A tournament. Argyle sweeps 4A with the girls winning the title last week.

All five Eagles finished in the Top 30 with four in the Top 20 led by Gaven Lane’s 103. Justus Christman came in eighth after shooting a 110. The tournament was called after 27 holes due to weather.

The Brock boys went to state for the seventh straight season and took two teams and 10 golfers total. The blue team won by 23 strokes to bring home the program’s third UIL state title at the Class 3A tournament. The gold team came in fourth and were two strokes back of third place.

All 10 golfers from Brock finished in the Top 50 out of 70 golfers and four came in the Top 10. Michael Redwine led the way with a 158 to finish tied for seventh. Jayton Vaughan, Kutter Wilson and Kendrick Hoster all shot a 161 to finish in a tie for 10th place.

CLASS 6A

Team

1. Austin Westlake 568

2. Houston Memorial 586

3. Austin Vandegrift 587

6. Keller 591

11. Mansfield 619

Individual

1. Kaelen Dulany, Keller 138

T2. Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce 139

T2. Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake 139

T17. Daniel Choi, Keller 145

T34. Landon Farrar, Mansfield 150

T38. Jackson Naeger, Keller 151

T42. Cameron Beck, Mansfield 152

T47. Ryan Hailey, Mansfield 155

T56. Ryan Willis, Keller 157

63. Cullen Timms, Mansfield 162

66. Blake Fitzhugh, Keller 164

67. Mason Krismer, Mansfield 164

CLASS 5A

Team

1. Highland Park Blue 585

2. Boerne Champion 587

3. Highland Park Gold 588

6. Burleson Centennial 610

Individual

1. Preston Cooper, Highland Park 141

2. Trevor Mieri, Austin Anderson 142

T3. Thompson Huthnance, Highland Park 143

T3. Hudson Weibel, Highland Park 143

T3. Ty Holbrook, Granbury 143

T13. Tallon Burgess, Burleson Centennial 148

T13. Collin Ramsey, Burleson Centennial 148

T32. Blake Keen, Burleson Centennial 153

T59. Will Briggs, Burleson Centennial 166

T59. Lester McCarty, Burleson Centennial 166

CLASS 4A

Team

1. Argyle 442

2. Monahans 464

3. Canyon 471

Individual

1. Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley 101

2. Gaven Lane, Argyle 103

3. Cason Johnson, Seminole 107

8. Justus Christman, Argyle 110

T14. Colin Price, Godley 115

T20. Zane Griggs, Argyle 116

T20. Ethan Payne, Argyle 116

29. Blake Kelly, Argyle 121

CLASS 3A

Team

1. Brock Blue 639

2. Callisburg 662

3. New Diana 670

4. Brock Gold 672

Individual

1. Carson Wray, Columbus 148

2. Cameron Hubbard, Pollock Central 149

3. Lain Tushinsky, Tuscola Jim Ned 150

T7. Michael Redwine, Brock 158

T10. Jayton Vaughan, Brock 161

T10. Kutter Wilson, Brock 161

T10. Kendrick Hoster, Brock 161

T15. Gavin Taylor, Brock 163

T15. Trace Rogers, Brock 163

T21. Peyton Garrett, Brock 165

T30. Tim Hoffman, Brock 173

T33. Jett Parris, Brock 175

47. Brady Lytle, Brock 185

CLASS 2A

Team

1. Normangee 522

2. Goldthwaite 526

3. Panhandle 547

Individual

1. Warren Taylor, Tahoka 108

2. Will Maddox, Colorado City 116

3. Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill 117

CLASS 1A

Team

1. Sterling City 749

2. Roscoe Highland 762

3. Jonesboro 766

Individual

1. Gatlin Goad, Briscoe Fort Elliott 147

2. Seth Beardeen, Crowell 153

3. Seth Garrett, Roscoe Highland 160