Arlington Martin basketball coach, who led Warriors to regional semis, hired at Mansfield

Arlington Martin girls basketball coach Brooke Brittain, who led the Warriors to an undefeated district championship in 2020, is leaving her alma mater to take over the program at Mansfield, where she will also be the girls athletic coordinator.

She will replace Kenni Patton, who in April returned to her hometown of Electra in the Wichita Falls area.

“I fell in love with Martin basketball in the fifth grade at my first basketball camp. As a player here, it became my passion, my peace and my family. As a coach, it became my purpose, my pride, my joy and my home,” Brittain said in a tweet. “I am so grateful for your impact in my life and I appreciate your support in my next journey as I take a great opportunity to take the next step in my career.”

I wrote this for my Martin Warrior Family. It’s time to share. I love you all! ️ pic.twitter.com/xUe5jGfOZh — Brooke Brittain (@_BrookeBrittain) May 17, 2021

We are excited to announce @_brookebrittain as the Athletic Coordinator and Head Women's Basketball Coach of the Mansfield Tigers.



Brooke will be leaving behind a great legacy at Martin High School. We are excited for your leadership, Coach Brittain! pic.twitter.com/sL2XlfhlN4 — MISD Athletics Dept. (@MISDathletics) May 18, 2021

Brittian, who played at Martin and graduated in 2000, had been at her post for the past 11 seasons while compiling 220 wins. The Warriors made the playoffs in all 11 seasons with Brittain at the helm, including a school record 35-5 in 2020. She was named District 4-6A Coach of the Year.

Martin secured its first undefeated district title since 1998.

The Warriors made an appearance in the regional tournament for the first time that season before falling to eventual state champion Duncanville in the Class 6A Region 1 semifinals. She would later be named Star-Telegram all-area coach of the year.

Brittain, who took over the program in 2010, was coaching basketball while also serving in the Army, which she has been for the past 19 years. She is an Equal Opportunity Advisor after serving as a Military Police Officer. She was deployed to the Middle East three times and missed the 2017-18 season when Martin went 20-14.

The Warriors are coming off a 20-5 season with an appearance in the regional quarterfinals where they lost to Plano East, 50-40.

Mansfield went 18-7 this past season and made their first playoff appearance since 2012. The Tigers earned their first playoff win since 2007 when they beat Harker Heights in the bi-district round before getting knocked out in area, 56-54, to Sachse. Patton had been with the program since 2006 and was voted District 11-6A Coach of the Year.