Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament

The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9.

Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.

Dallas-Fort Worth has some of the best high school softball around and the Metroplex is again well represented in this season’s NCAA tournament. 31 former DFW stars across 21 schools are still playing postseason softball.

Here they are:

Alabama State

Alex Massie, Soph., INF, Pottsboro

Arizona

Bella Dayton, Fr., OF, Wylie

Arizona State

Allison Royalty, Fr., P, Home School (Corinth)

Campbell

Morgan Rios, Jr., C, Mansfield

Claudia Ware, Soph., OF, Leonard

Madeleine Whiteley, Fr., OF, Irving Uplift North Hills Prep

Mansfield’s Morgan Rios, left, has caught for varsity all four years of high school. Willis Knight Special to the Star-Telegram

George Washington

Sierra Lange, Jr., P, Plano West

Plano West pitcher Sierra Lange pitches in the top of the second. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Georgia

CJ Landrum, Jr., FW Country Day

Iowa State

Karlie Charles, Soph., P, The Colony

Kasey Simpson, Jr., INF, Keller

Keller shortstop Kasey Simpson (6) rounds third after her two-run homer against Plano West on Friday. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Louisiana Lafayette

Kaitlyn Alderink, Sr., INF, Keller

Keller shortstop Kaitlyn Alderink was named as an Honorable Mention All-American for the second straight year by FloSoftball.com. Stephen English Star-Telegram Archive

LSU

Hayden Brown, Fr., C, Grapevine

Maribeth Gorsuch, Sr., P, Lewisville

McNeese State

Caleigh Cross, Fr., INF, Forney

Taniece Tyson, Fr., OF, Red Oak

Minnesota

Mackenzie Denson, Fr., OF, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Mississippi State

Celeste Soliz, Soph., UTL, Lucas Lovejoy

Oklahoma

Jayda Coleman, Fr., OF, The Colony

Jayda Coleman steals second and comes around to score after a Calallen error during the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Oklahoma State

Mattie Boyd, Soph., P, Sachse

Mady Lohman, Jr., INF, Timber Creek

Reagan Wright, GS, C, Mansfield Legacy

Former Legacy softball catcher Reagan Wright was recently named to the MaxPreps 2016 Softball All-American team. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

Ole Miss

Anna Borgen, Sr., P, Dallas Christian

Stanford

Tatum Boyd, Soph., P, Stanford

Southern Illinois

Sidney Sikes, Jr., C, Crandall

Texas

Shannon Rhodes, Sr., OF, Brewer

Texas A&M

Mayce Allen, Fr., C, Frisco Independence

Trinity Cannon, Fr., INF, Forney

Taudrea Sinnie, Jr., OF, Richardson Berkner

Rylen Wiggins, Fr., INF, Wylie

Forney junior Trinity Cannon hits a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning vs. Angleton, Friday May 31, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Texas State

Brooke Blackwell, Jr., P, Grandview

Wichita State

Lauren Lucas, Fr., OF, Little Elm