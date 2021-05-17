High School Sports
Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament
The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9.
Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.
Dallas-Fort Worth has some of the best high school softball around and the Metroplex is again well represented in this season’s NCAA tournament. 31 former DFW stars across 21 schools are still playing postseason softball.
Here they are:
Alabama State
Alex Massie, Soph., INF, Pottsboro
Arizona
Bella Dayton, Fr., OF, Wylie
Arizona State
Allison Royalty, Fr., P, Home School (Corinth)
Campbell
Morgan Rios, Jr., C, Mansfield
Claudia Ware, Soph., OF, Leonard
Madeleine Whiteley, Fr., OF, Irving Uplift North Hills Prep
George Washington
Sierra Lange, Jr., P, Plano West
Georgia
CJ Landrum, Jr., FW Country Day
Iowa State
Karlie Charles, Soph., P, The Colony
Kasey Simpson, Jr., INF, Keller
Louisiana Lafayette
Kaitlyn Alderink, Sr., INF, Keller
LSU
Hayden Brown, Fr., C, Grapevine
Maribeth Gorsuch, Sr., P, Lewisville
McNeese State
Caleigh Cross, Fr., INF, Forney
Taniece Tyson, Fr., OF, Red Oak
Minnesota
Mackenzie Denson, Fr., OF, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Mississippi State
Celeste Soliz, Soph., UTL, Lucas Lovejoy
Oklahoma
Jayda Coleman, Fr., OF, The Colony
Oklahoma State
Mattie Boyd, Soph., P, Sachse
Mady Lohman, Jr., INF, Timber Creek
Reagan Wright, GS, C, Mansfield Legacy
Ole Miss
Anna Borgen, Sr., P, Dallas Christian
Stanford
Tatum Boyd, Soph., P, Stanford
Southern Illinois
Sidney Sikes, Jr., C, Crandall
Texas
Shannon Rhodes, Sr., OF, Brewer
Texas A&M
Mayce Allen, Fr., C, Frisco Independence
Trinity Cannon, Fr., INF, Forney
Taudrea Sinnie, Jr., OF, Richardson Berkner
Rylen Wiggins, Fr., INF, Wylie
Texas State
Brooke Blackwell, Jr., P, Grandview
Wichita State
Lauren Lucas, Fr., OF, Little Elm
