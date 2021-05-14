Softball coach, who took Crowley and Timber Creek to new heights, is retiring

Laura Moore, who guided Crowley to two UIL state softball championships in the early 2000s and led Timber Creek to its first district championship, announced her retirement from the sport on Twitter Thursday.

“I am so lucky to have been a part of something so special! Saying goodbye is hard! I am retiring from TC. Thank you to all the players, parents and coaches who helped build TC SB to what it is today. I couldn’t have written a better ending,” Moore posted in a tweet.

Moore finished off her final season with Timber Creek making program history.

The Falcons went 25-9-1 and won their first district title taking home the trophy in District 4-6A. They would beat LD Bell in the bi-district round before getting eliminated by El Paso Americas in area.

Their deepest playoff run came in 2016 when they went to the Class 6A Region 1 final and were a win away from going to Austin for the state tournament. That team finished 27-10.

Moore is the only head softball coach in Timber Creek history having guided the program for the past 11 years. She leaves the game of softball with 425 career wins with stops in Crowley and Fossil Ridge.

Moore was in softball and education for 29 years staring at North Ridge Middle School in North Richland Hills. She moved to Crowley and was an assistant for two years before taking over as head coach and changing the program forever.

The Eagles won back-to-back UIL state titles in 2003 and 2004.

The 2003 team beat Castroville Medina Valley, 3-1, in the Class 4A final. They came back and successfully defended their title in 2004 with a 1-0 win vs. Port Neches-Groves.

Moore was head coach for the Eagles for eight seasons before going to Fossil Ridge for four years.

Moore played volleyball and softball at Baylor and was later inducted as a softball coach both by Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD in 2016 and Crowley ISD in 2013.