Softball recap: Carroll, Aledo rally in Game 1 wins, Northwest pitcher surpasses 300 strikeouts

Aledo took Game 1 over Colleyville Heritage. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Aledo 9, Colleyville Heritage 3

Justin Northwest 9, Brewer 4

Southlake Carroll 7, Abilene 5

The Dragons scored four runs in the fourth inning and went on to beat the Eagles in Game 1 of their Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinal series on Thursday at Weatherford.

Carroll will look to close out the series at 7 pm Friday at Weatherford.

Abilene poured on three runs in the top of the first inning and the Eagles led 4-2 after two. In the bottom of the fourth, the Dragons started with three straight hits, singles by Brooke Berwick and Morgan Cashon. Berwick scored on an RBI triple from Claire Carrick that trimmed the lead to 4-3.

Carrick scored and tied it after Cameron Timmons reached on an error. Two more runs scored on a two-run double to left field by Mackenzie Rae. Abilene pulled within one in the fifth and Carrick’s RBI double made it 7-5.

Timmons retired the side in the seventh.

Timmons, Carrick and Rae all had two RBIs and Cashon went 3 for 4 and scored three times.

