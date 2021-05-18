Football coaches, who took Fort Worth South Hills to new heights, reunited at Crowley

Jeff Green and JJ Resendez will reunite on the sideline after Green was named offensive coordinator at Crowley High School on Monday. Resendez is Crowley’s head football coach.

Green had been head football coach at Fort Worth Polytechnic for the past four seasons and guided the Parrots to their best year since 2009. The Parrots finished 4-7 last season and #clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years after beating South Hills in the final regular-season game, 30-19, at Scarborough-Handley Field.

TOUCHDOWN POLY!! Quincy Carter breaks couple tackles for a 7 yard score! @PolytechnicHS 21 South Hills 7 with 3 minutes left third quarter #txhsfb @FWISDAthletics @ProfessorDiggs @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/8E2uqrGk02 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 4, 2020

Poly lost in the Class 5A Division 2 bi-district round against Lubbock-Cooper.

Green also had stints at Pecos, North Crowley, South Hills and Burleson.

It was at South Hills where Green and Resendez had much success.

During the 2014 season, Green (OC) and Resendez (HFC) coached the Scorpions to a 9-2 record, their first playoff berth since 2006 and more than 60 points per game.

Highlighted by Tracin and Tylan Wallace, South Hills would go to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history and later extended it to four straight. Tracin was voted Associated Press all-state in 2014 after accounting for over 3,500 yards and 52 touchdowns. Tracin threw for a program-record 2,123 yards in 2014, but that was broken a year later by Trey Jones (2,497), who finished with 3,200 total yards and 41 TDs.

Tylan became an All-American at Oklahoma State and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Crowley head coach JJ Resendez glances back to the sidelines with under 1:30 remaining in a high school football game at Birdville FAAC in North Richland Hills, Texas, Friday, Oct. 09, 2020. Birdville defeated Crowley 21-14. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Green spent one season at North Crowley, six at South Hills and two at Burleson before he was hired to lead Polytechnic. Poly had gone 1-9 in 2019.

Resendez left South Hills in 2018 for Crowley, where he’s been for the past three seasons. The Eagles have posted a 19-13 record with Resendez, including 9-2 in 2019.

Green replaces Othell Robinson at OC. Robinson, the father of former DeSoto and TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson, became the head coach at Henderson in April.