Nation’s top-ranked junior; Bowie, Trinity football stars named preseason All-American

Arlington Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell and Euless Trinity running back Ollie Gordon were selected to the 2021 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Team on Friday.

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers was also named to the first-team, but Ewers announced on Monday that he will graduate early and enroll at Ohio State this fall.

Campbell is a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 inside offensive lineman in the country among the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He’s also the No. 2 ranked player in Texas and No. 10 ranked player in the nation.

Campbell (6-3, 310) holds 31 offers and is projected to commit to Texas, according to 247Sports. Along with the Star-Telegram all-area team last season, Campbell was voted district offensive sophomore of the year in 2019.

Gordon (6-1, 210), who is committed to Oklahoma State, is a 4-star recruit that’s ranked as the No. 26 running back in the nation. He was voted district MVP last season, helping Trinity reach the regional final.

He was named second-team all-purpose offense.

On the season, Gordon rushed for 2,083 yards (third in the Fort Worth area) and 28 touchdowns (third). During the regional semifinals against Allen, he rushed 50 times for a school-record 460 yards and six TDs.

A total of seven players from Texas were named to the preseason All-America team.

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (Alpharetta, GA) was selected first-team defense. The 2023 recruit is rated five stars and the No. 1 player in the nation for his class according to 247Sports.

Overton holds 25 offers and is projected to commit with Oklahoma.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

First Team Offense

QB Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

RB Raleek Brown, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

RB Braylin Presley, Bixby (Okla.)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)

WR Luther Burden III, East St. Louis (Ill.)

TE Jaleel Skinner, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Tyler Booker, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Earnest Greene III, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

OL Zach Rice, Liberty Christian (Lynchburg, Va.)

OL Devon Campbell, Bowie (Arlington, Texas)

OL Julian Armella, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

AP Gunner Stockton, Rabun County (Tiger, Ga.)

K Alex McPherson, Fort Payne (Ala.)

First Team Defense

DL Lebbeus Overton, Milton (Ga.)

DL Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

DL Walter Nolen, St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, Tenn.)

DL Marvin Jones Jr., American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

LB David Bailey, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

LB Harold Perkins, Cypress Park (Cypress, Texas)

LB Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DB Domani Jackson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

DB Denver Harris, North Shore (Houston)

DB Kamari Wilson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

DB Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, Iowa)

AP Travis Hunter, Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)

P Alex Bacchetta, Westminster (Atlanta)

Second Team Offense

QB Cade Klubnik, Westlake (Austin, Texas)

RB Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)

RB Joseph Himon II, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.)

WR Kevin Coleman, St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.)

TE Jake Johnson, Oconee County (Watkinsville, Ga.)

OL Will Campbell, Neville (Monroe, La.)

OL Josh Conerly Jr., Rainier Beach (Seattle)

OL Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek (Houston)

OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, Ga.)

OL Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

OL Blake Miller, Strongsville (Ohio)

AP Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

AP Ollie Gordon, Trinity (Euless, Texas)

K Carter Brown, Dawson (Pearland, Texas)

Second Team Defense

DL Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas)

DL Caden Curry, Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

DL Shemar Stewart, Monsignor Pace (Miami)

DL Mykel Williams, Hardaway (Columbus, Ga.)

LB Harrison Taggart, Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

LB C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio)

LB Wesley Bissanthe, Central (Miami)

LB Jaishawn Barham, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

DB Jaeden Gould, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

DB Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DB Dasan McCullough, Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.)

DB Jaheim Singletary, Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.)

AP Keon Sabb, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

AP Sam McCall, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.)

P Brady Braun, Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis)