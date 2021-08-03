Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill highlights WFAA Friday night football schedule

For the four straight season, Texas high school football games will be live streamed by WFAA, the ABC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth. Games will be aired on the WFAA YouTube channel.

WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie and former TCU and LSU wide receiver John Diarse will handle the call of the game, with Leslie on play-by-play, and Diarse handling color commentary.

This season’s broadcast will feature seven state-ranked games (according to state rankings by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football) which will begin with No. 5 Duncanville and No. 15 DeSoto on Sept. 17.

DCTF predicts Duncanville and DeSoto to finish Top 2 in District 11-6A.

Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels (13) tries to get around North Shore linebacker Corey Flagg (1) during the first half of the 6A Division I High School State Football Championship game played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Last year’s regular-season game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. The two teams met in the regional final, where Duncanville won, 56-28, to advance to the state semifinals.

Both teams finished with a 10-2 record.

Both teams will also be aired for a second time this season in back-to-back weeks against No. 13 Cedar Hill. DeSoto will host the Longhorns on Oct. 15. Duncanville will host them on Oct. 22.

Defending champs Argyle (Class 4A Division 1) and Denton Ryan (Class 5A Division 1) will also be featured. Argyle, No. 1 in 4A, will vist No. 3 Melissa in a district showdown on Oct. 1. Ryan will visit No. 9 Frisco Lone Star in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 5.

Argyle running back Braden Baker (29) is tackled by Lindale’s Corey Sanders (2) after a 39 yard run during a Conference 4A Division 1 State Championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Argyle defeated Lindale 49-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Argyle defeated Lindale in the title game, 49-21, for the program’s first championship since 2013.

Ryan defeated Cedar Park, 59-14, for its first state title since 2002.

First-year Allen head coach Chad Morris, who previously led SMU and Arkansas, will take his Eagles to Prosper for a District 5-6A showdown on Oct. 29. Morris was hired by Allen in March.

Flower Mound visits FM Marcus on Sept. 24 while No. 8 Colleyville Heritage travels to No. 12 Red Oak on Oct. 8. Heritage (8-1 last season) and Red Oak (9-3) finished in the Top 2 in District 4-5A Division 1.

Summit cornerback James Simmons (20) brings down Denton Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (10) in the middle of the field during the Conference 5A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 08, 2021. Ryan led Summit 21-13 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Schedule

September 17: Duncanville at DeSoto

September 24: Flower Mound at FM Marcus

October 1: Argyle at Melissa

October 8: Colleyville Heritage at Red Oak

October 15: Cedar Hill at DeSoto

October 22: Cedar Hill at Duncanville

October 29: Allen at Prosper

November 5: Denton Ryan at Frisco Lone Star