DFW-area high school baseball star, UIL state champion selected to MLB futures game

Colleyville’s Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., was named to the American League roster of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game set for Sunday July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.

A glimpse of the future.@n_pratto and @BwittJr have been selected to the All-Star Futures Game.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/PU4VIpfkas — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 30, 2021

A 2019 graduate from Colleyville Heritage High School, Witt Jr. has 56 hits and is batting 0.292 this season for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Witt Jr. was drafted No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals during the 2019 MLB Draft.

Witt Jr. has hit 12 home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs, seven doubles and three triples.

In June, Witt Jr. hit three home runs in a single game, going 3 for 4 and raising his batting average by 24 points. He was also named player of the month in June. In 25 games, he hit 0.343 with five home runs, 22 RBI, six doubles, three triples, 19 runs and seven stolen bases. Witt Jr. led or tied for the team lead in seven different offensive categories.

Taking another look back at Bobby Witt Jr.’s special night last night



His first career multi-homer game was the 5th three-homer game in #NWANaturals history, already the 2nd this season!



If you haven't yet, get out to Arvest Ballpark this week to watch @BwittJr!@RoyalsPD pic.twitter.com/l5OgiUdMxL — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

THREE. HOMER. NIGHT.



Bobby Witt Jr. ties the franchise record for homers in a game by the team, SEVEN tonight for the #NWANaturals and it’s a 12-2 ballgame. pic.twitter.com/BdTTyQJgeG — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) May 31, 2021

Witt Jr. helped Colleyville Heritage to its first high school baseball state title over Georgetown 14-2 in six innings during the 2019 season.

Witt Jr. batted 0.500 as a senior for Colleyville Heritage with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases. He finished with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage.

He added eight triples and 16 stolen bases.

Witt Jr. capped off his prep career as District MVP, 5A all-state, an All-American, both Texas and National Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade and Star-Telegram player of the year.