High School Sports
Southlake Carroll has another Power Five commit as wide receiver picks South Carolina
Southlake Carroll senior wide receiver Landon Samson announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday, becoming the third Dragon to commit to a Power Five school in the past three days.
Senior tight end RJ Maryland (Boston College) and senior cornerback Avyonne Jones (Wisconsin) both committed on Monday.
Samson, a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, had a breakout season this past year and was voted District 4-6A Offensive MVP after recording 75 catches, 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception.
In 14 games, Samson went over the century mark five times. He caught at least one touchdown pass in 11 games and had multiple touchdowns in four games. In back-to-back playoff games vs. Arlington Martin and Euless Trinity, Samson made 24 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Listed at 6-foot-1 on 247Sports, Samson is ranked as the 107th best wide receiver in the country among the Class of 2022.
He holds 20 offers, which includes Nebraska, SMU, North Texas, Utah, Baylor, Boise State, Duke and Central Florida. According to 247Sports, experts predicted Nebraska at 100% to land Samson. South Carolina had offered Samson on June 16.
Samson helped Carroll win the District 4-6A championship last season and reach the Class 6A Division 1 state title game where it lost to Austin Westlake. Samson had six catches for 91 yards against the Chaparrals.
His stock will only rise during his senior season in the fall. Carroll’s quarterback is 5-star Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, who passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in only eight games.
Comments