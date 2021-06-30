Southlake Carroll has another Power Five commit as wide receiver picks South Carolina

Southlake Carroll senior wide receiver Landon Samson announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday, becoming the third Dragon to commit to a Power Five school in the past three days.

Senior tight end RJ Maryland (Boston College) and senior cornerback Avyonne Jones (Wisconsin) both committed on Monday.

Southlake receiver Landon Samson grabs a pass in front of Duncanville linebacker Jadarius Thursby (8) during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Samson, a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, had a breakout season this past year and was voted District 4-6A Offensive MVP after recording 75 catches, 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception.

In 14 games, Samson went over the century mark five times. He caught at least one touchdown pass in 11 games and had multiple touchdowns in four games. In back-to-back playoff games vs. Arlington Martin and Euless Trinity, Samson made 24 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Listed at 6-foot-1 on 247Sports, Samson is ranked as the 107th best wide receiver in the country among the Class of 2022.

Southlake’s Landon Samson grabs a touchdown pass in front of Trinity defensive back Jaylen Bell (14) to put the Dragons up 44--21 during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake defeated Trinity 59-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

He holds 20 offers, which includes Nebraska, SMU, North Texas, Utah, Baylor, Boise State, Duke and Central Florida. According to 247Sports, experts predicted Nebraska at 100% to land Samson. South Carolina had offered Samson on June 16.

Samson helped Carroll win the District 4-6A championship last season and reach the Class 6A Division 1 state title game where it lost to Austin Westlake. Samson had six catches for 91 yards against the Chaparrals.

His stock will only rise during his senior season in the fall. Carroll’s quarterback is 5-star Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, who passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns in only eight games.