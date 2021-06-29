High School Sports
DFW baseball star, who helped Southlake Carroll to 6A state championship, dies
Former Southlake Carroll baseball star Nicco Cole, who helped the Dragons to a Class 6A state championship in 2018, died on Friday at the age of 20. Details of his death have not been released.
According to Carroll coach Larry Vucan on Twitter, a funeral service will be held at Southlake’s White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 6.
Cole helped the Dragons to back-to-back appearances at the UIL state tournament in Round Rock during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. As a senior in 2018, Cole was sensational for the program posting a 13-0 record and 0.73 ERA. He struck out 134 batters in 105 1/3 innings.
Cole threw seven innings and allowed three hits and one unearned run while recording one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Class 6A state semifinals when Carroll beat The Woodlands 3-1.
The Dragons beat San Antonio Reagan 7-2 to win the state title.
Cole would enjoy several individual accolades soon after, including the 6A state all-tournament team, Dallas Morning News and Star-Telegram all-area teams, 6A all-state, district pitcher of the year and Texas Sports Writers Association 6A player of the year.
Cole graduated from Carroll in 2018 and spent the following year at Howard College, a junior college 45 minutes east of Midland. He had been with Cal State Fullerton since, however, Cole never made a collegiate appearance. The Fullerton season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
