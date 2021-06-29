DFW baseball star, who helped Southlake Carroll to 6A state championship, dies

Former Southlake Carroll baseball star Nicco Cole, who helped the Dragons to a Class 6A state championship in 2018, died on Friday at the age of 20. Details of his death have not been released.

According to Carroll coach Larry Vucan on Twitter, a funeral service will be held at Southlake’s White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 6.

A life lost too early...the pain of losing such an incredible young man who impacted so many in such a short time. We will celebrate Nicco Cole's life at 11 AM at White’s Chapel on Tuesday, July 6th. pic.twitter.com/aKnuAsZmXI — Larry Vucan (@fhsbbcamp) June 29, 2021

Nicco, you’re my best friend and a brother I never had. I can’t believe this is real, I don’t want to believe it but God has taken you home. You’ll be my brother forever. Love you 8️ pic.twitter.com/BLEkktUU3n — Cole Johnson (@colejo4) June 26, 2021

I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. My body is completely numb. I never thought it would end for you like this… We love you and will remember you forever. Thank you for being like my big brother in high school. Miss you big man, till we meet again — Cutter Sippel (@CutterSippel) June 26, 2021

Cole helped the Dragons to back-to-back appearances at the UIL state tournament in Round Rock during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. As a senior in 2018, Cole was sensational for the program posting a 13-0 record and 0.73 ERA. He struck out 134 batters in 105 1/3 innings.

Cole threw seven innings and allowed three hits and one unearned run while recording one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Class 6A state semifinals when Carroll beat The Woodlands 3-1.

CARROLL IS GOING TO THE STATE FINAL!!!! @Figueroa1544 GW 2 run double Bot of the 6th to beat The Woodlands 3-1!! First trip to title game since 08 - 4 pm Saturday at Dell Diamond, Round Rock @nicco_cole CG 0 ER 3 Hits 10 K #UILState #txhsbaseball @SLCAthletics @UIL_AD @Carrollisd — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) June 8, 2018

The Dragons beat San Antonio Reagan 7-2 to win the state title.

Cole would enjoy several individual accolades soon after, including the 6A state all-tournament team, Dallas Morning News and Star-Telegram all-area teams, 6A all-state, district pitcher of the year and Texas Sports Writers Association 6A player of the year.

Cole graduated from Carroll in 2018 and spent the following year at Howard College, a junior college 45 minutes east of Midland. He had been with Cal State Fullerton since, however, Cole never made a collegiate appearance. The Fullerton season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans family is saddened to hear the news of Nicco’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cole family. pic.twitter.com/qVwsDd8DIP — Titans Baseball (@FullertonBSB) June 26, 2021

Hawks are saddened to hear of Nicco’s passing, sending prayers to the Cole family. Fly High 8! pic.twitter.com/k6wCGrHQqJ — Howard Baseball (@HC_HawkBaseball) June 26, 2021