Top Fort Worth-area high school running back, 4-star prospect commits to Washington

Four-star senior running back Emeka Megwa announced his commitment to Washington on Thursday live on CBS Sports. He also strongly considered Notre Dame and Alabama.

Washington was predicted to land Megwa, according to experts at 247Sports. Megwa made an official visit with the Huskies on June 25.

“I like all the schools across the country, but Washington was different from the player standpoint to the coaches too,” Megwa said. “The coaches were really friendly and the players...it was like one big brotherhood. It’s all competition...and I wanted to be a part of a team like that.”

Megwa holds 38 offers, which included Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Auburn and Penn State. He’s one of the top Class of 2022 prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 21 athlete, according to 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the No. 47 prospect in Texas.

“He can obviously play linebacker, but his future is going to be on offense. He’s a guy who can run between the tackles. He has the power to run between guards, run over defensive tackles, run over linebackers and has the speed to get to the next level,” 247Sports expert Brandon Huffman said. “He will continue in the recent trend there at Washington of getting running backs out of the state of Texas.

“You look at running backs coach Keith Bhonapha. He had great success in Texas when he was the running backs coach at Boise State. In the last couple classes [at Washington], he’s gone down to Texas to get Jay’Veon Sunday out of Waco and last year he got Caleb Berry out of Lufkin so he’s kind of found this magic potion of going into the lone star state and finding those traditional big powerful backs that can translate into the next level and I think [Megwa] is a natural fit in the Washington offense.”

Megwa was a three-year star at Nolan Catholic, amassing over 3,000 yards rushing and 45 touchdowns, but transferred to Keller Timber Creek in January. Megwa lives in the Timber Creek school zone.

Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (6) gets into the endzone for the go ahead score on a 20 yard touchdown reception against Parish Episcopal during the second half of a high school football game, November 13, 2020 played at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

During his sophomore season at Nolan, Megwa rushed for 1,786 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Megwa rushed for 730 yards and 12 TDs this season helping the Vikings to the TAPPS Division 1 state title game. He rushed for 642 yards and 5 TDs as a freshman.

Megwa will be expected to make an immediate impact for Timber Creek, which reached the playoffs for the third time in program history and first time since 2016, under first-year head coach Marshall Williams.

Timber Creek averaged 135 yards rushing per game this season, led by Class of 2021 senior Kaden Bess (207 carries, 1,143 yards, 14 TD). As a team, the Falcons rushed for 19 TDs and had four games with a 100-yard rusher (Bess).

Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (6) finds a huge hole to run and goes 78 yards for a touchdown against Celina during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram