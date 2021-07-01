Arlington Martin picks The Colony’s Colby Davis as next head girls basketball coach

Arlington Martin has hired The Colony’s Colby Davis as its next head girls basketball coach.

Davis replaces Brooke Brittain who moved on to Mansfield High in May.

Davis led The Colony for the past five years with four playoff appearances. During her first four years, The Colony compiled an overall record of 98-35.

The Cougars won two district titles under Davis, including an undefeated championship when the program went 32-2 overall and 12-0 in district during the 2016-17 season. During all four trips to the playoffs, The Colony went at least three rounds deep and made the regional tournament twice.

“For the last five years I have poured my heart and soul into The Colony High School and Lewisville ISD. I have never been more proud of that. The best things in life are the hardest to walk away from,” Davis said in a Facebook post. “I have five years of memories and lifelong friendships that will never be replaced.”

During her first four years, Davis coached two of the best guards in the country in Jewel Spear, who is now at Wake Forest and Tamia Jones, who is now at SMU.

“Thank you Cougar Nation for welcoming me and loving this small town kid with open arms. You allowed me to grow and loved me every step of the way. I will forever be indebted to you all,” Davis said. “Here’s to new beginnings and God continuing to align my steps. I am beyond blessed and excited to be a Martin Warrior.”

Martin is coming off a 20-5 season with an appearance in the regional quarterfinals where it lost to Plano East, 50-40. Brittain led the Warriors, her alma mater, for 11 seasons while compiling 220 wins.

The Warriors went 35-5, won an undefeated district title and reached the regional tournament for the first time during the 2019-20 season.