Southlake Carroll corner, who helped team to state title game, commits to Wisconsin

Southlake Carroll’s Avyonne Jones commits to Wisconsin. (Collin Kennedy/247Sports)

Southlake Carroll cornerback Avyonne Jones announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday. The 3-star recruit holds 24 offers, which also includes Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Texas Tech, SMU, Tennessee, Washington State, Arkansas and Arizona.

According to 247Sports, Jones is ranked as the No. 101 best cornerback in the country among the Class of 2022.

Jones was voted District 4-6A first team last season, helping the Dragons win the district championship and reach the Class 6A Division 1 state final where they lost to Austin Westlake.

Jones started off the season on a high note during Carroll’s win over Rockwall-Heath. The senior play-maker made seven tackles with four pass deflections and one interception.

The following week he made a season-high nine tackles vs. Rockwall.

Jones made eight tackles, five solo tackles in the state semifinals vs. Duncanville.

He finished the season with 50 tackles and team-high 15 pass deflections.