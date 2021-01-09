Southlake Carroll shuts down Duncanville in second half, advances to state title game

Southlake Carroll defeated Duncanville on Saturday at Globe Life Park. The Dragons will play for the Class 6A Division 1 state championship. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Southlake Carroll was supposed to open the 2020 season with Austin Westlake in August, pre-COVID, at AT&T Stadium, but the virus forced a delay and the game was canceled.

It was nicknamed the “Dodge Bowl.”

Westlake’s head coach is Todd Dodge. His son, Riley, is Carroll’s coach.

Over four months later and the state will have its chance to watch the “Dodge Bowl.”

Sophomore running back Owen Allen accounted for over 230 yards, and Carroll took down No. 2 Duncanville without Riley Dodge, 34-27, in a Class 6A Division 1 state semifinal Saturday at Globe Life Park.

Dodge missed the game after testing positive for COVID earlier in the week. Lee Munn was acting head coach and called the defense, and Chris Smith called the offense.

Carroll (12-1), ranked No. 19, advances to its first state title game since winning in 2011. The Dragons will play No. 3 Westlake for the championship at 7 p.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Westlake won the 6A D2 title last season. It beat two-time defending D1 champ Galena Park North Shore, 24-21 on Saturday. Duncanville (10-2) finished state runner-up to North Shore the last two years.

Trailing 27-21 at the half, Carroll scored 13 straight points to grab the lead.

Kicker Joe McFadden (Connecticut signee) hit field goals from 31 and 25 yards, and Allen broke several tackles up the middle to score on a 37-yard run to give Carroll the lead for good at 31-27 with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

McFadden’s second field goal came with 8:34 to go in the fourth.

The Panthers, who eliminated the Dragons the past two years, got to the Carroll 22, but were forced into a fourth-and-12. Quarterback Grayson James’ pass was just high for the intended receiver and Carroll took over on downs with 3:26 left.

Allen picked up two first downs on the ensuing drive to help kill the clock.

Duncanville made the first mistake when it fumbled on its third play from scrimmage. Josh Spaeth jarred the ball loose and Barrett Baker recovered at the Panthers’ 32.

Carroll turned it into points with a 1-yard touchdown run by Allen that capped off a 6-play drive. The Dragons landed the first punch with a 7-0 lead at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter.

The Panthers ran 10 plays on the ensuing drive, but a 31-yard field goal was wide left.

However, Carroll fumbled on the next play and James scored from 13 yards out to get Duncanville on the board. The kick was blocked to leave it at 7-6 with 3:59 left in the opening period.

Duncanville took its first lead moments later when Malachi Medlock scored from the 1 to make it 13-7.

Carroll returned the favor as the Dragons marched 75 yards on 13 plays. They grabbed a 14-13 lead after 5-star QB and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers scored on a 13-yard run with 8:31 left in the half.

Carroll scored once more in the first half on a 64-yard pass from Ewers to Landon Samson to give the Dragons a 21-19 edge with 3:38 to play, but it was sandwiched between a pair of Duncanville scores. James hit Jerrale Powers on an 18-yard TD and Medlock scored on a 3-yard run to help push Duncanville into intermission with a 27-21 advantage.