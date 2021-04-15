Four-star defensive tackle who helped Denton Ryan to perfect season transfers to Brewer

Junior Bear Alexander has transferred from Denton Ryan to Brewer. The defensive tackle is a 4-star prospect and committed to Georgia, and is ranked as the fifth best DT in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports.

Alexander committed to UGA in February and holds 29 offers.

Other offers include Alabama, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon and Oklahoma State.

Alexander helped Ryan to a perfect 15-0 season capped off with the Class 5A Division 1 state championship in January. The Raiders beat Cedar Park 59-14. In that game, Alexander registered four tackles, three solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, two pass deflections and half a sack.

This will be Alexander’s fourth high school in four seasons.

He missed part of the 2020-21 season with Ryan due to UIL transfer rules, but still managed to get second-team defense on the MaxPreps Junior All-American squad.

Alexander started his high school career at Terrell, where he was voted district defensive newcomer of the year. He was forced to play on the junior varsity as a sophomore when he transferred to Dallas Skyline.

Brewer, which is nicknamed the Bears, perfect for Alexander, went 4-6 this past season with a playoff appearance for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The Bears finished fourth in district and lost in the bi-district round to Colleyville Heritage.

Alexander will quickly elevate Brewer’s defensive line in District 3-5A Division 1. The Bears also have one of the top young defensive backs in Jordon Johnson-Rubell, who was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team. Brewer is coached by Todd Peterman, who won a state title in 2016 with DeSoto.