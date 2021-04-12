Burleson hires new head girls basketball coach who has gone to nine state title games

Burleson ISD

Six-time state champion Brenda Gomez was named the new girls basketball coach at Burleson High School on Monday, the district announced.

Gomez replaces Olivia Pyburn, who guided the Elks to a 15-9 record this season.

“I am very excited to join the Burleson Elks family and build on the wealth of talent at Burleson High School,” said Gomez. “I appreciate coach Kevin Ozee and the Burleson High School administration for showing confidence in my abilities and giving me this incredible opportunity.”

Gomez will be entering her 40th year in education and coaching, where she has won six state titles, led her team to 10 state tournament appearances, a three-time state runner-up, and won 21 district championships.

She was named Texas Super Centex Coach of the Year in 2008 and received three coach the year awards in New Mexico, and is a 19-time district coach of the year overall.

She also spent time at Robinson and Belton in Texas. She won a title in 2009 with Robinson and has been with Belton for the past decade.

“Coach Gomez has not only led her team to state 10 times, she’s been recognized as coach of the year numerous times as well. We are confident she will be a true asset to our BHS girls basketball team,” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson in a press release.

Gomez played basketball at Eastern New Mexico, where she is a member of the athletics hall of honor.

She has been a longtime member of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas Girls Coaches Association.

“Coach Gomez is an exceptional leader who will bring an extraordinary amount of coaching experience and state championship success to the BHS girls basketball program,” said BISD Athletic Director Kevin Ozee.

Burleson finished fifth in District 8-5A with a 6-8 record.

The Elks haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015.